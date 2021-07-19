Log in
STMicroelectronics N : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

07/19/2021
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Jul 12, 2021 to Jul 16, 2021

STMicroelectronics N.V. (the 'Company' or 'STMicroelectronics'), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the 'Program') disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: 'STM') announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Jul 12, 2021 to Jul 16, 2021 (the 'Period'), of 255,905 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 32.5979 and for an overall price of EUR 8,341,964.52.
Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.
Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
12-Jul-21 50,317 32.4387 1,632,218.07 XPAR
13-Jul-21 50,449 32.3603 1,632,544.77 XPAR
14-Jul-21 50,237 33.1540 1,665,557.50 XPAR
15-Jul-21 52,432 32.6509 1,711,951.99 XPAR
16-Jul-21 52,470 32.3936 1,699,692.19 XPAR
Total for Period 255,905 32.5979 8,341,964.52

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,486,029 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company's issued share capital.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
