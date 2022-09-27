STMicroelectronics N : BlackRock Inc. - STMicroelectronics N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - STMicroelectronics N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 26 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution STMicroelectronics N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33194537
Place of residence Schiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares46.141.611,00
Number of voting rights55.644.602,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.296.205,00
Number of voting rights1.296.205,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference
Number of shares2.139.116,00
Number of voting rights2.379.332,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel
Number of shares2.507.674,00
Number of voting rights3.334.231,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding5,72 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,06 %
Indirectly potential0,65 %
Stemrecht
Total holding6,88 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real6,11 %
Indirectly potential0,77 %
Date last update: 27 September 2022
