  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-09-27 am EDT
34.53 EUR   +1.26%
04:16pStmicroelectronics N : BlackRock Inc. - STMicroelectronics N.V. - Schiphol
PU
09/26STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
09/26STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics N : BlackRock Inc. - STMicroelectronics N.V. - Schiphol

09/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Back BlackRock Inc. - STMicroelectronics N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction26 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionSTMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce33194537
  • Place of residenceSchiphol
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares46.141.611,00 Number of voting rights55.644.602,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.296.205,00 Number of voting rights1.296.205,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares2.139.116,00 Number of voting rights2.379.332,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares2.507.674,00 Number of voting rights3.334.231,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding5,72 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,06 % Indirectly potential0,65 %
Stemrecht Total holding6,88 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real6,11 % Indirectly potential0,77 %

Date last update: 27 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 20:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 890 M - -
Net income 2022 3 599 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 30 368 M 30 216 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 32,90 $
Average target price 51,30 $
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-21.37%29 995
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.40%363 845
NVIDIA CORPORATION-58.42%304 355
BROADCOM INC.-30.53%187 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.42%146 613
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.73%134 468