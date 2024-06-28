Energy and climate change

In 2020, we announced our commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2027 on scope 1 and 2, and partially scope 3. Our carbon neutrality program comprises five main workstreams: reducing our direct emissions, investing in energy saving, using renewable energies, minimizing our indirect emissions from transportation, offsetting remaining emissions.

In 2023, we decreased our scope 1 and 2 related GHG emissions by 45% vs 2018. We increased the use of renewable electricity from 62% in 2022, to 71% in 2023.

Water

Tackling the numerous challenges of water supply has been part of our strategy since 1993 and becomes more important year after year. Our comprehensive management approach includes water stress assessments, conservation programs, water efficiency, and wastewater treatment. All ST sites manage their water-related risks according to their needs and water availability.

In 2023, ST joined the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), which provides a globally recognized best practice framework to guide water management at sites using water.

Waste

We have developed a comprehensive waste management strategy to limit our negative impacts. We focus on the classification, separation, and safe disposal of waste using an approach driven by local regulations and Company policy. Our priority is to reduce, reuse, and recycle and we consider landfill and incineration to be a last resort.

In 2023, 96% of the waste generated by our operations was either reused, recovered, or sent for recycling, one percentage point higher than 2022.

Chemicals

We carefully manage the chemical substances and materials we use throughout our operations. This allows us to monitor and address our impacts on people and the environment and to comply with legal and customer requirements.

In 2023, we recorded approximately 6,500 chemicals in use across all sites, and conducted more than 700 new risk assessments, achieving nearly 23,000 validated risk assessments by the end of the year.

Biodiversity

At ST, we maintain a vigilant and proactive approach to protecting the environment and we recognize the need for concrete actions to help preserve and restore biodiversity. Our approach is centered on three key pillars that help to define our biodiversity roadmap: minimizing our impact, protecting and restoring, engaging local stakeholders.