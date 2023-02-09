Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:37:33 2023-02-09 am EST
46.10 EUR   +2.03%
09:11aStmicroelectronics N : How carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers can secure connected cars
PU
02/08Identiv, STMicroelectronics Expand Partnership to Offer NFC Services
MT
02/08Stmicroelectronics N : reveals scalable, feature-rich automotive high-side drivers leveraging advanced power technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics N : How carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers can secure connected cars

02/09/2023 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Connected cars provide opportunities for car makers and Tier-1 suppliers to introduce new functionalities and services such as infotainment, digital key systems, authentication, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. While these new possibilities promise many benefits, cybersecurity experts have voiced well-founded concerns over how this connectivity is secured. Let's discover how we can ensure the highest level of security in connected cars, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Hardware secure MCUs: the safest road to security

Among the different strategies available to tighten security, hardware systems offer greater protection against tampering and other malicious attacks than any software-based approach. EAL6+ Common Criteria certified, ST's secure hardware element offers the highest level of security currently available. Named ST33K-A, the product provides authentication, confidentiality, and integrity services to protect car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers against cloning, counterfeiting, malware injection and unauthorized production.

ST33K-A was specifically developed for the automotive industry. Designed to protect any kind of device from unauthorized access, this tamper-proof MCU can store confidential and cryptographic data, protect credentials and run secure, unique authentication and identification services. More specifically, ST33K-A securely generates and stores encryption keys in a Root of Trust (RoT) platform to encrypt and decrypt data "on demand". These tasks can be performed effectively in harsh environments, from -40 °C up to 105 °C. In terms of performance, the chip incorporates the most recent generation of Arm® processors.

Easy Lego-like modular developments

ST's hardware secure MCU has more to offer than just security. It can host and run a wide range of in-cabin applications, such as Qi charging pads, digital car keys and 'plug and go' platforms. To create and secure these connected services in a timely manner, ST has developed an easy-to-use modular approach. Developers can use the ST33K-A secure element as a strong security hardware foundation. Depending on their targeted applications, they can add STSAFE-V, a secure system solution for vehicles, with either a STSAFE-VJ multi-SoC solution based on Java Card or a STSAFE-TPM dedicated solution. This agile development process is the preferred solution of thousands of OEMs. More than 1.5 billion units of ST33 have been sold and customized so far.

[Link]

ST provides end-to-end confidentiality. ST33K-A units are produced using certified manufacturing processes, through a trusted supply chain with pre-provisioned secrets and certificates. Sensitive customer data is handled in a highly confidential environment. Developers receive a set of software libraries and drivers to ensure their secure and seamless integration into the final device. If necessary, ST can also develop tailored innovative solutions that meet specific customer needs.

Affordable security access points

The automotive industry is moving to deliver the right level of security. But change doesn't happen overnight. While a secure element might be the only viable route to security, concerns about the cost of implementing such a secure element into every single device may arise. ST's R&D team is committed to helping carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers to gradually upgrade their architecture in a cost-effective way. As a leader in integrated solutions, ST R&D experts can create access points, with one single secure element addressing various applications. More information is available on our website.

Make sure you aren't ignoring threats. Build new competitive infotainment services that keep hackers out with ST33K-A and STSAFE-V.

Attachments

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 14:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
09:11aStmicroelectronics N : How carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers can secure connected cars
PU
02/08Identiv, STMicroelectronics Expand Partnership to Offer NFC Services
MT
02/08Stmicroelectronics N : reveals scalable, feature-rich automotive high-side drivers leverag..
PU
02/08Identiv, Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Partnership with STmicroelectronics (ST) to Of..
CI
02/07Gridspertise and STMicroelectronics build on 20-year collaboration to empower active sm..
AQ
02/07Gridspertise and STMicroelectronics Build on 20-Year Collaboration to Empower Active Sm..
CI
02/07STMicro leans on AI, cloud as chip designs become more complex
RE
02/07STMicroelectronics' integrated flyback controller with advanced features boosts LED lig..
AQ
02/07Mib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
02/07Europeans expected up, German production down
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 030 M - -
Net income 2022 3 715 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 44 032 M 44 032 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,48 $
Average target price 57,42 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.36.95%44 032
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.94%546 465
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED20.40%465 552
BROADCOM INC.9.89%251 446
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.06%159 945
QUALCOMM, INC.20.22%147 370