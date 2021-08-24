Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics N : MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5, New GaN Configurations Available, up to 450 mΩ

08/24/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Learn more about the MASTERGAN family in our article 'MASTERGAN1, Watch a Webinar to Better Transition to Gallium Nitride Transistors'

MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5 devices are now available at distributors, thus enabling engineers to create new applications. MASTERGAN3 has a resistance of 225mΩ on the low-side and 450 mΩ on the high side. On the other hand, MASTERGAN4 has a resistance of 225 mΩ on both sides, and MASTERGAN5 sits at 450 mΩ. By offering GaN transistors of different sizes, ST allows designers to tailor their system. For instance, someone working on a 45 W charger will gravitate toward MASTERGAN3 and its asymmetrical architecture, while a resonant topology for a 100 W LED will favor the high resistance of MASTERGAN5. Moreover, all MASTERGAN devices have the same 600 V rating as well as identical QFN packages and pin configurations. Hence, swiping one for the other is considerably more straightforward, thus rewarding engineers looking to optimize their power supply.

MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5: Strength in Numbers or How to Boost GaN Adoption

MASTERGAN is the only series in the industry to offer a gate driver and two E-mode GaN transistors in a single package. The presence of the two transistors makes a half-bridge configuration possible, which, in turn, enables MASTERGAN to integrate numerous topologies. The single package also means that the solution is far less sensitive to noise than a discrete alternative. The problem is that certain companies are reluctant to adopt new technologies for fear of costs and supply constraints. Hence, the availability of the MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5 is highly symbolic. Indeed, the fact that ST is now shipping so many versions is an answer to concerns about the supply chain and overall costs. By producing more devices, we can bring prices down and guarantee a steady supply of devices, even for high-volume products.

MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5: Necessity is the Mother of Invention or 3 Development Boards to Jumpstart Projects The EVALMASTERGAN3

To help engineers test the MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5 rapidly, we developed evaluation boards for all three models. The EVALMASTERGAN3, EVALMASTERGAN4, and EVALMASTERGAN5 all adopt a half-bridge configuration. As a result, teams looking to shrink and optimize their switched-mode power supplies or to create a power supply for LEDs with smaller or non-existent heat sinks can start by first using these development boards to optimize their converters. Currently, the boards connect to the host microcontroller. However, ST is working on a more comprehensive solution with a resonant stage to help engineers evaluate MASTERGAN in LLC topologies.

Related

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
05:54pSTMICROELECTRONICS N : MASTERGAN3, MASTERGAN4, and MASTERGAN5, New GaN Configura..
PU
09:54aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Introduces New 45W and 150W MasterGaN Devices for High-Ef..
PU
08/23STMICROELECTRONICS N : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
08/23PRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Announces Status ofCommon Share Repurchase Pr..
DJ
08/19STMICROELECTRONICS N : STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2021 Semi Annual Ac..
PU
08/18STMICROELECTRONICS N : Publishes its IFRS 2021 Semi Annual Accounts
AQ
08/18PRESS RELEASE : STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2021 Semi Annual Accounts
DJ
08/18STMICROELECTRONICS N : 2021 Semi Annual Report (IFRS)
PU
08/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slide Wednesday Afternoon
MT
08/18STMicroelectronics N.V. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 489 M - -
Net income 2021 1 746 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 34 396 M 40 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 46 016
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 36,62 $
Average target price 49,86 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.20.46%40 206
NVIDIA CORPORATION68.20%548 072
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.92%524 858
INTEL CORPORATION6.84%215 954
BROADCOM INC.10.19%197 930
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS12.70%173 425