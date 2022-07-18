Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:04 2022-07-18 am EDT
32.42 EUR   +0.37%
09:54aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Motor-drive reference designs from STMicroelectronics include STSPIN32 and production-ready PCB
PU
08:44aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : July 18, 2022
PU
08:31aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics N : Motor-drive reference designs from STMicroelectronics include STSPIN32 and production-ready PCB

07/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link] STMicroelectronics has released two reference designs that simplify building complete industrial or home-appliance motor drives for compressors with the STSPIN32 motor-control system-in-package (SiP). Each integrates the motor controller with a three-phase inverter to power the motor, and an offline converter and auxiliary circuitry. A production-ready PCB design and motor-control firmware are also included.

The STEVAL-CTM011V1 targets general industrial compressors up to 250W, while the STEVAL-CTM012V1 meets the stringent eco-design regulations for use in home appliances. The plug-and-play reference designs combine easily with a host system to start driving a motor and allow customers to fine-tune settings for optimal performance. Both ensure average efficiency greater than 96.5%.

At the heart of each design, ST's STSPIN32F0601Q motor-control SiP contains an STM32F031 Arm® Cortex®-M0 microcontroller to customize the motor control to specific end application needs and a very rugged 600V three-phase gate driver for the inverter. The firmware provided includes high-efficiency sensorless field-oriented control (FOC). The SiP is a compact and thermally efficient quad flat no-lead (QFN) device that meets high creepage requirements for safety and reliability.

The offline AC/DC converter is a VIPER122 analog converter that integrates control logic with an 800V avalanche-rugged power section. Frequency jittering prevents interference with other equipment, while inherently low power consumption and support for burst-mode operation at light load help comply with energy-saving regulations.

The inverter stage of the 250W STEVAL-CTM011V1 reference design for industrial and general-purpose applications comprises six rugged STGD5H60DF insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). They are engineered to maximize efficiency at high switching frequencies, allowing smaller capacitive and magnetic components. In addition, their low package thermal resistance enhances reliability and tight parameter distribution assists safe paralleling in high-power applications.

The STEVAL-CTM012V1 home-appliance reference design contains six STPOWER STD8N60DM2 600V N-channel MDmesh™ DM2 power MOSFETs. These are ideal for high-efficiency converters, including zero-voltage switching (ZVS) phase-shift converters, and combine high-speed, low-loss switching performance and low on-state losses.

The production-ready circuit-board design saves significant development time, avoiding complex layout and signal-routing challenges. The compact 11.2cm x 7.5cm board outline helps meet industrial and consumer-appliance form factors.

Both reference designs are available on the ST eSTore, priced from $47.78 for the STEVAL-CTM011V1 and $51.45 for the STEVAL-CTM012V1. The STSPIN32, VIPER122, IGBTs, and MOSFETs are in production now. Please contact your local ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

For further information please visit www.st.com/STEVAL-CTM011V1.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
09:54aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Motor-drive reference designs from STMicroelectronics include STSPI..
PU
08:44aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : July 18, 2022
PU
08:31aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
08:30aSTMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
07/15STMICRO : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/13Li Auto Targets 2 Million Annual Shipments of EVs by 2025
MT
07/13STMICRO : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
07/12STMicroelectronics Hosts French "Electronique 2030" Program Launch at its Crolles Site
GL
07/12STMicroelectronics Hosts French "Electronique 2030" Program Launch at its Crolles Site
AQ
07/12Three Value stocks to watch out
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 018 M - -
Net income 2022 3 105 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 29 394 M 29 394 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 32,59 $
Average target price 50,98 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-25.54%29 394
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.92%426 558
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.41%394 683
BROADCOM INC.-25.69%199 672
QUALCOMM, INC.-21.05%161 694
INTEL CORPORATION-25.01%157 904