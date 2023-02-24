STMicroelectronics N : PR N° C3160C - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
2023-02-24
44.61 EUR   -1.35%
02/24/2023
PR N° C3160C

STMicroelectronics Publishes its 2022 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 23, 2023 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company's Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at www.st.com and will be available at www.sec.gov.

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST's Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 22:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
