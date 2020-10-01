Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  STMicroelectronics N.V.    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STMicroelectronics N : Raises 2020 Outlook After Better-Than-Expected 3Q Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:53am EDT

By Joshua Kirby

STMicroelectronics NV raised its revenue outlook for the year after third-quarter revenue came in above previous guidance thanks to better-than-expected market conditions in some of its segments, such as automotive products.

The European chip maker said Thursday that it now expects 2020 revenue to be above $9.65 billion, which was the upper range of its previous guidance.

The improved expectations come after preliminary figures showed that revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 26 was $2.67 billion, higher than the $2.45 billion expected.

Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said sharp acceleration in demand for automotive products and microcontrollers contributed to the better-than-expected performance.

STMicroelectronics will release third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance on Oct. 22, it said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
01:53aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Raises 2020 Outlook After Better-Than-Expected 3Q Revenue
DJ
01:01aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Revenues and Tim..
AQ
01:00aSTMICROELECTRONICS N : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Revenues and Tim..
AQ
01:00aSTMicroelectronics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Revenues and Timi..
GL
09/30STMICROELECTRONICS N : Pioneers Smaller and Faster Chargers and Power Supplies w..
AQ
09/30STMicroelectronics Pioneers Smaller and Faster Chargers and Power Supplies wi..
GL
09/30STMICRO : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
09/29STMICROELECTRONICS N : Raises Performance and Value for Smart, Connected Devices..
AQ
09/29STMicroelectronics Raises Performance and Value for Smart, Connected Devices ..
GL
09/23STMICROELECTRONICS N : Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 455 M - -
Net income 2020 762 M - -
Net cash 2020 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 27 299 M 27 343 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 45 554
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,98 $
Last Close Price 30,79 $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Jean-Georges Malcor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.9.55%27 343
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%384 716
NVIDIA CORPORATION130.01%326 412
INTEL CORPORATION-14.47%217 711
BROADCOM INC.15.26%147 344
QUALCOMM, INC.33.38%132 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group