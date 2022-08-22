Log in
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
2022-08-22
35.57 EUR   -2.87%
STMICROELECTRONICS N : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
STMICRO : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
STMicroelectronics N : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

08/22/2022
Enclosure: A press release dated August 22, 2022, announcing the results of trading in STMicroelectronics' own shares as part of the previously announced share buy-back program for the period from August 15, 2022, to August 19, 2022.

PR N°C3112C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Aug 15, 2022 to Aug 19, 2022

AMSTERDAM - August 22, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Aug 15, 2022 to Aug 19, 2022 (the "Period"), of 174,009 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 37.1008 and for an overall price of EUR 6,455,867.73.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of shares purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
15-Aug-22 34,227 37.4313 1,281,161.11 XPAR
16-Aug-22 34,373 37.5658 1,291,249.24 XPAR
17-Aug-22 34,753 37.1199 1,290,027.88 XPAR
18-Aug-22 35,466 36.4282 1,291,962.54 XPAR
19-Aug-22 35,190 36.9840 1,301,466.96 XPAR
Total for Period 174,009 37.1008 6,455,867.73

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 3,942,299 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 20:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
