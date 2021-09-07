Log in
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
STMicroelectronics N : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

09/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Press release

PR N°C3032C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of

Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 03, 2021

AMSTERDAM - September 6, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 03, 2021 (the "Period"), of 129,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 37.9117 and for an overall price of EUR 4,890,610.60.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of

Number of

Weighted

Total amount

Market on which

transaction

share

average

paid (EUR)

the shares were

purchased

purchase price

bought (MIC

per share (EUR)

code)

30-Aug-21

24,000

37.7827

906,784.80

XPAR

31-Aug-21

34,000

37.9803

1,291,330.20

XPAR

1-Sep-21

36,000

37.9696

1,366,905.60

XPAR

3-Sep-21

35,000

37.8740

1,325,590.00

XPAR

Total for Period

129,000

37.9117

4,890,610.60

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 2,907,263 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.3% of the Company's issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
