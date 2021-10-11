STMicroelectronics N : STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Press release

Communiqué de presse

Comunicato stampa

新闻稿 / 新聞稿

プレスリリース

보도자료

PR N°C3043C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of

Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Period from Oct 04, 2021 to Oct 08, 2021

AMSTERDAM - October 11, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: "STM") announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Oct 04, 2021 to Oct 08, 2021 (the "Period"), of 213,678 ordinary shares (equal to 0.02% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 36.4350 and for an overall price of EUR 7,785,354.38.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period