STMicroelectronics has begun volume production of e-mode PowerGaN HEMT (high-electron-mobility transistor) devices that simplify the design of high-efficiency power-conversion systems. The STPOWER™ GaN transistors raise performance in applications such as wall adapters, chargers, lighting systems, industrial power supplies, renewable energy applications, and in automotive electrification.

The first two products in the family, the SGT120R65AL and SGT65R65AL, are industrial-qualified 650V normally-off G-HEMT™ in a PowerFLAT 5×6 HV surface-mount package. They have current ratings of 15A and 25A, respectively, with typical on-resistance (RDS(on)) of 75mΩ and 49mΩ at 25°C. Also, 3nC and 5.4nC total gate charge and low parasitic capacitances ensure minimal turn-on/turn-off energy losses. A Kelvin source connection allows optimized gate driving. In addition to the reduced size and weight of the power supplies and adapters, the two new GaN transistors provide higher efficiency, lower operating temperature, and extended life time.

In the coming months, ST will introduce new PowerGaN variants, i.e. automotive-qualified devices, as well as additional power-package options including PowerFLAT 8×8 DSC and LFPAK 12×12 for high power applications.

ST's G-HEMT devices facilitate the transition to GaN wide-bandgap technology in power conversion. GaN transistors with the same breakdown voltage and RDS(on) as silicon alternatives can achieve lower total gate charge and parasitic capacitances, with zero reverse-recovery charge. These properties raise efficiency and enhance switching performance, allowing higher switching frequency that permits smaller passive components thereby increasing power density. Applications can therefore become smaller with higher performance. In the future, GaN is also expected to enable new power-conversion topologies that will further improve efficiency and decrease power losses.

ST has high production capacity for PowerGaN discrete products to support customer demand for a very fast ramp to volume manufacturing. The SGT120R65AL and SGT65R65AL in PowerFLAT 5×6 HV are available now, priced from $2.60 (SGT120R65AL) and $5.00 (SGT65R65AL) for orders of 100 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/g-hemt-gan-transistors