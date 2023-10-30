STMicroelectronics has announced a high-current motor-drive series with the introduction of the first two STSPIN9 devices, targeting high-end industrial and home and professional appliances.

The 4.5A STSPIN948 and 5.0A STSPIN958 integrate PWM control logic and a 58V power stage with system protection and two operational amplifiers for current sensing. Suitable for driving brushed DC motors and bipolar stepper motors, both ICs allow flexibility and scalability while streamlining the bill of materials.

The STSPIN948 contains two full bridges that can be configured to work in different modalities giving developers flexibility to drive multiple and differently-rated motors in several configurations. With a choice of current control based on PWM with fixed off-time or a programmable threshold, the STSPIN948 can be used in five different modes. This 4.5A IC is packaged as a 7mm x 7mm VQFPN48.

The STSPIN958 contains a single full bridge that can be configured to drive two unidirectional motors, one bidirectional brushed DC motor, or one higher-current unidirectional motor by parallelizing the outputs. With the same choices of fixed off-time and programmable current control, as well as dual half-bridge, single full-bridge, and half-bridge parallel connections, this IC supports seven different driving methods. The 5.0A STSPIN958 is housed in a 5mm x 5mm VFQFPN32 package.

With their wide operating-voltage range and flexibility, the STSPIN948 and STSPIN958 motor drivers can be used in a variety of industrial applications. These include factory automation systems, textile machines, industrial and home robots, stage lighting, ATM and money handling machines, antenna controllers, vending machines, and most common home and industrial appliances.

Both drivers let the designer program the output transistors' slew rate to 0.3V/ns, 0.6V/ns, 1.2V/ns, or 2V/ns using an external resistor, to guarantee the best trade-off between power consumption and electromagnetic compatibility targets. Dead time is built in to prevent shoot through and each MOSFET's on-resistance of only 200mΩ helps maximize operating efficiency. The very short propagation delay, at 280ns, ensures fast dynamic response to system commands.

Each IC benefits from a complete set of protection features including overcurrent, overtemperature and short-circuit protection, and low bus-voltage detection with under-voltage lockout (UVLO).

Affordable and easy-to-use evaluation boards are available to accelerate development using these devices. The EVSPIN948 drives up to two motors using the STSPIN948, while the EVSPIN958 drives a single motor with the STSPIN958. Each is designed for use as an expansion card and is compatible with most STM32 Nucleo boards as well as the Arduino® UNO R3 connector.

Both devices are in production now, available from $1.42 for the STSPIN958 and $2.35 for the STSPIN948, for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/stspin for more information.