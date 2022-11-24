Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:59 2022-11-24 am EST
37.36 EUR   -0.04%
10:14aStmicroelectronics N : launches a new advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI
PU
11/23STMICRO : Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
11/22European Midday Briefing: Oil, Mining Stocks Lead European Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics N : launches a new advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and AI

11/24/2022 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link] ST has introduced LSM6DSV16X, the flagship 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) embedding ST's Sensor Fusion Low Power (SFLP) technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and adaptive-self-configuration (ASC) for superior power optimization.
The advanced architecture of the LSM6DSV16X enables sophisticated processing in the edge, making the device ideal for advanced 3D phone mapping, context awareness in laptops and tablets, reliable and precise gesture recognition for XR headsets, as well as always-on activity tracking. All the processing is done in the MEMS sensor itself, which also contains a triple sensing core to meet the differing needs of user-interface controls and optical/electronic image stabilization (OIS/EIS).
The IC integrates an enhanced finite state machine (FSM), to detect fast events and custom gestures. In addition, the latest updates to ST's innovative machine-learning core (MLC) raise the performance of inference algorithms such as human activity recognition. ST has published ready-to-use MLC and FSM algorithms on GitHub to help product designers cut time to market when implementing these advanced capabilities in new products. The IMU also makes the AI features, extracted by MLC, available for external processing.

With ASC, the sensor can optimize its own settings such as measurement range and operating frequency, independently and on the fly, without host intervention. Teamed with ST's Sensor Fusion Low Power (SFLP) technology, it enables the IMU to host fast and powerful edge processing with minimal energy demand. SFLP allows gesture recognition or continuous tracking while drawing as little as 15µA.

In addition, LSM6DSV16X integrates for the first time in an IMU a charge-variation (ST Qvar®) sensing channel to monitor changes in electrostatic charge, either through electrodes in contact with the body in a smartwatch or fitness band or by non-contact sensing ("radar"). ST MEMS sensors with ST Qvar® support advanced user-interface controls such as touch, long press, and swipe, which ensure seamless interactions.

As a high-accuracy 6-axis MEMS IMU, the LSM6DSV16X contains a 3-axis low noise accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope for accurate sensing in an industry-standard size and with the new I3C interface. Both structures benefit from high stability after reflow soldering, which saves equipment manufacturers recalibrating the IMU on the production line and guarantees sensing performance.

The LSM6DSV16X is in production now in a 2.5mm x 3.0mm x 0.83mm 14-lead LGA package, priced from $2.98 for orders of 1000 pieces. ST will continue to expand the Generation 3 lineup by adding more sensors with differing levels of performance and capability in the coming months.

For further information, please visit www.st.com/lsm6dsv16x

Ready-to-use MLC and FSM algorithms are available on GitHub at

https://github.com/STMicroelectronics/STMems_Machine_Learning_Core/tree/master/application_examples/lsm6dsv16x

https://github.com/STMicroelectronics/STMems_Finite_State_Machine/tree/master/application_examples/lsm6dsv16x

Attachments

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
10:14aStmicroelectronics N : launches a new advanced 6-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion and ..
PU
11/23STMICRO : Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
11/22European Midday Briefing: Oil, Mining Stocks Lead European Gain..
DJ
11/21STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
11/21STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
11/14Electronica 2022 Teaser : Industrial AI, What will emerging innovations reveal about us?
PU
11/14STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
11/14STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
11/14STMicroelectronics showcases technology for smarter mobility, energy efficiency, and in..
AQ
11/09STMicroelectronics Says ST54K Chip Handles NFC Security in Google Pixel 7 Phone
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 970 M - -
Net income 2022 3 699 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,84x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 35 244 M 35 244 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 38,74 $
Average target price 48,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-13.82%35 244
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%409 756
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.83%406 533
BROADCOM INC.-19.80%216 128
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.04%162 437
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.38%140 293