    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
STMicroelectronics N : Extends STM32G0 Microcontroller Series with USB-C Full Speed Dual Role Port, CAN FD, and Larger Memory

06/25/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
[Link] STMicroelectronics has expanded the STM32G0* Arm® Cortex®-M0+ microcontroller (MCU) series with more product variants and features such as dual-bank Flash, support for CAN FD and crystal-less USB Full-Speed data/host support.

For budget-conscious applications, the new STM32G050 Value Line and mainstream STM32G051 and STM32G061 MCUs add rich analog features and up to 18KBytes of RAM, with competitively priced package options up to 48-pins. In addition, the STM32G0B0 Value Line, STM32G0B1 and STM32G0C1 MCUs introduce new features to the STM32G0 series by integrating a USB 2.0 device/host controller and dual-bank Flash memory. The STM32G0B1 and STM32G0C1 feature ST's FDCAN peripheral.

With the new variants that combine a USB2.0 Full Speed crystal-less data interface supporting Device and Host modes, and a USB-C Power Delivery controller, STM32G0 allows customers to develop innovative use-cases leveraging dual-role capability to extend the interoperability of new USB-C devices. Now that USB Dual Role is replacing USB On-The-Go (OTG), STM32G0 can easily change between device and host roles and change between power source and power sink with a simple USB Power Delivery command. The FDCAN block provides two CAN 2.0 interfaces and supports CAN FD to help integrate innovative functionality in industrial systems and automotive diagnostics.

For development, the NUCLEO-G0B1RE board and STM32G0C1E-EV evaluation board are available to jump-start new projects whereas the STM32CubeG0 software package provides the Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), Low-Layer (LL) APIs, and middleware components.

With these latest additions, the STM32G0 series now covers package options from 8- to 100-pins, Flash density from 16KBytes to 512KBytes, and generous program-data RAM up to 144KBytes. Flexible run and static modes ensure low power consumption, up to the maximum operating frequency of 64MHz. The high-accuracy internal clock is extremely stable over temperature, and there is a precision timer with resolution proportional to twice the CPU frequency. STM32G0 MCUs have high noise immunity and are available in various temperature ratings up to 125°C.

Cyber-security features provide state-of-the-art protection for consumer, appliance, and industrial applications, including secure boot and firmware update (SB/SFU), Proprietary Code Read-Out Protection (PCROP) to protect manufacturers' IP, and a Memory Protection Unit (MPU) to assist task partitioning. Variants with accelerated AES-256 hardware encryption are also available.

The new STM32G0 devices are in production now, priced from $0.47 for the STM32G050F6P6 Value Line in TSSOP20 with 32KBytes Flash. The STM32G0B product line begins at $1.21 for the STM32G0B0KET6 in LQFP32 with 512KBytes Flash for orders of 10000 pieces.

The NUCLEO-G0B1RE Nucleo-64 board is $10.32 and the STM32G0C1E-EV is $304.00.

Please visit www.st.com/stm32g0 for more information.

You can also read our blogpost at https://blog.st.com/stm32g0c1-stm32g061/

* STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

CAN FD: Controller Area Network with Flexible Data rate, standardized as ISO 11898-1 2015.

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics NV published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
