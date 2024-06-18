STMicroelectronics has introduced the TSB952 dual operational amplifier (op amp) with 52MHz gain-bandwidth and supply current of just 3.3mA per channel at 36V, delivering high performance for power-conscious designs.

With its wide supply-voltage range of 4.5V-36V, the TSB952 provides design flexibility and can operate from diverse power sources including industry-standard voltage rails. In addition, the wide supply range helps the system withstand large transient spikes and voltage drops. Also featuring rail-to-rail output swing, the op amps fulfil applications that demand a wide dynamic range, such as signal conditioning for power supplies.

The TSB952 can operate from -40°C to 125°C, enabling designers to use the devices in industrial and automotive environments. ST will release AEC-Q101 qualified parts for automotive use later in 2024. All devices have 4kV ESD tolerance (human body model) and are EMI hardened.

The TSB952 is available in an ultra-small 3mm x 3mm DFN8 package with wettable flanks that saves space and allows economical PCB designs. It is also available in the popular SO8 package with standardized pin assignments to facilitate upgrading existing designs for increased performance and efficiency.

The industrial-grade versions in DFN8 and SO8 are in production now. The automotive-qualified devices will be available in Q3 2024. Pricing starts from $0.96 for orders of 1000 units and free samples of the TSB952 are available from ST eStore. The TSB952 is included in ST's 10-year longevity program that guarantees long-term product availability.

For more information, please visit www.st.com/tsb952