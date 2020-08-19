Log in
STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2020 Semi Annual Accounts

08/19/2020 | 04:50pm EDT


 

STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2020 Semi Annual Accounts

Geneva, August 19, 2020 – STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2020 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended June 27, 2020, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets.

The Company’s Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) can be found at www.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Nelly Dimey
Media Communications Director
Tel: + 33 1 58 07 77 85
nelly.dimey@st.com


 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
