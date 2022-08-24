Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
35.91 EUR   +0.49%
04:35pSTMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts
GL
04:34pSTMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts
AQ
04:01pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Higher in Quiet Trade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts

08/24/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


STMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts

Geneva, August 24, 2022 – STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts for the six-month period ended July 2, 2022, on its website and filed them with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

The Company’s Semi Annual Accounts, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS-EU) are posted on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and the AFM’s website (www.afm.nl).

 

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com

 

 

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

 

 

Attachment


All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
04:35pSTMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts
GL
04:34pSTMicroelectronics Publishes its IFRS 2022 Semi Annual Accounts
AQ
04:01pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Carried Higher in Quiet Trade
MT
03:48pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
10:22aSTMicroelectronics, BASF Unit Working on Behind-OLED Face-Authentication Technology for..
MT
09:01aSTMicroelectronics and trinamiX collaborate on behind-OLED face-authentication solution..
AQ
08/23STMICROELECTRONICS N : and trinamiX collaborate on under-OLED face-authentication solution..
PU
08/23STMICRO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
08/22STMICROELECTRONICS N : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/22STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 894 M - -
Net income 2022 3 602 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 32 534 M 32 469 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,73 $
Average target price 51,64 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-17.60%32 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.05%433 032
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.58%430 215
BROADCOM INC.-20.38%213 935
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.05%158 029
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.46%157 633