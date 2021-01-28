STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results
01/28/2021 | 01:00am EST
Q4 net revenues $3.24 billion; gross margin 38.8%; operating margin 20.3%; net income $582 million
FY net revenues $10.22 billion; gross margin 37.1%; operating margin 12.9%; net income $1.11 billion
Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $2.93 billion and gross margin of 38.5%
Geneva, January 28, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).
ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.24 billion, gross margin of 38.8%, operating margin of 20.3%, and net income of $582 million or $0.63 diluted earnings per share.
Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:
“As we announced on January 8, 2021, our Q420 net revenues increased 21.3% sequentially, 580 basis points above the high end of our outlook range. Our engaged customer programs in Personal Electronics, as well as continuous acceleration in demand, especially of Automotive products and Microcontrollers, were the main factors that contributed to this result. Fourth quarter gross margin was 30 basis points above the mid-point of our outlook range. On a sequential basis, our operating margin was up 800 basis points to 20.3% and free cash flow increased to $512 million.
“Based upon a stronger than expected second half of 2020, full year revenues increased 6.9% to $10.22 billion, with an operating margin of 12.9%.
“ST’s first quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $2.93 billion, increasing year-over-year by 31.2% and decreasing sequentially by 9.5%; gross margin is expected to be about 38.5%.
“For 2021, we plan to invest about $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion in CAPEX to support the strong market demand and our strategic initiatives.”
Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)
(US$ m, except per share data)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Q/Q
Y/Y
Net Revenues
$3,235
$2,666
$2,754
21.3%
17.5%
Gross Profit
$1,254
$959
$1,081
30.8%
16.0%
Gross Margin
38.8%
36.0%
39.3%
280 bps
-50 bps
Operating Income
$657
$329
$460
99.6%
42.7%
Operating Margin
20.3%
12.3%
16.7%
800 bps
360 bps
Net Income
$582
$242
$392
139.8%
48.4%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.63
$0.26
$0.43
142.3%
46.5%
Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)
(US$ m, except earnings per share data)
FY2020
FY2019
Y/Y
Net Revenues
$10,219
$9,556
6.9%
Gross Profit
$3,789
$3,696
2.5%
Gross Margin
37.1%
38.7%
-160 bps
Operating Income
$1,323
$1,203
9.9%
Operating Margin
12.9%
12.6%
30 bps
Net Income
$1,106
$1,032
7.2%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$1.20
$1.14
5.3%
Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary Review
Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Q/Q
Y/Y
Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG)
953
851
924
12.1%
3.2%
Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS)
1,419
997
1,085
42.4%
30.8%
Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG)
859
815
742
5.3%
15.7%
Others
4
3
3
-
-
Total Net Revenues
3,235
2,666
2,754
21.3%
17.5%
Net revenues totaled $3.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications (former “Digital”) sub-group. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 19.8% and 11.4%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 21.3%, 580 basis points above the high end of the Company’s guidance. All product groups except the RF Communications sub-group reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis.
Gross profit totaled $1.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.0%. Gross margin of 38.8% decreased 50 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to usual price pressure and negative currency effects, net of hedging, partially offset by improved mix and lower unloading charges. Fourth quarter gross margin was 30 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance.
Operating income increased 42.7% to $657 million, compared to $460 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 360 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 20.3% of net revenues, compared to 16.7% in the 2019 fourth quarter. Fourth quarter other income and expenses, net, was $131 million compared to $54 million to the year-ago quarter mainly due to a non-recurrent favorable impact mainly associated with the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) R&D grants catch-up.
By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter:
Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG):
Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.
Operating profit decreased by 16.4% to $94 million. Operating margin was 9.9% compared to 12.2%.
Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS):
Revenue increased in Imaging, Analog and MEMS.
Operating profit increased by 42.9% to $402 million. Operating margin was 28.3% compared to 25.9%.
Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG):
Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and decreased in RF Communications.
Operating profit increased by 46.4% to $174 million. Operating margin was 20.3% compared to 16.0%.
Unused capacity charges are included under the group “Others”.
Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $582 million and $0.63, respectively, compared to $392 million and $0.43, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Trailing 12 Months
(US$ m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
TTM Change
Net cash from operating activities
922
385
775
2,093
1,869
12.0%
Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)
512
(25)
461
627
497
26.2%
Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $381 million in the fourth quarter and $1.28 billion for the full year 2020. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $236 million.
Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.84 billion, up from $1.69 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 84 days compared to 90 days in the year-ago quarter.
Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $512 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $461 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $40 million.
ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $662 million at September 26, 2020 and reflected total liquidity of $3.72 billion and total financial debt of $2.62 billion.
Business Outlook
The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2021 first quarter is:
Net revenues are expected to be $2.93 billion, a decrease of 9.5% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;
Gross margin of about 38.5%, plus or minus 200 basis points;
This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.20 = €1.00 for the 2021 first quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts.
The first quarter will close on April 3, 2021.
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net sales
3,206
2,750
Other revenues
29
4
NET REVENUES
3,235
2,754
Cost of sales
(1,981)
(1,673)
GROSS PROFIT
1,254
1,081
Selling, general and administrative
(308)
(285)
Research and development
(421)
(387)
Other income and expenses, net
131
54
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs
1
(3)
Total operating expenses
(597)
(621)
OPERATING INCOME
657
460
Interest expense, net
(8)
(1)
Other components of pension benefit costs
(3)
(4)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
646
455
Income tax expense
(63)
(62)
NET INCOME
583
393
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1)
(1)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY
582
392
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
0.64
0.44
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
0.63
0.43
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS
929.1
910.0
STMicroelectronics N.V.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($))
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net sales
10,181
9,529
Other revenues
38
27
NET REVENUES
10,219
9,556
Cost of sales
(6,430)
(5,860)
GROSS PROFIT
3,789
3,696
Selling, general and administrative
(1,109)
(1,093)
Research and development
(1,548)
(1,498)
Other income and expenses, net
202
103
Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs
(11)
(5)
Total operating expenses
(2,466)
(2,493)
OPERATING INCOME
1,323
1,203
Interest income (expense), net
(20)
1
Other components of pension benefit costs
(12)
(16)
Income (loss) on equity-method investments
2
1
Loss on financial instruments, net
(26)
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
1,267
1,189
Income tax expense
(159)
(156)
NET INCOME
1,108
1,033
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2)
(1)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY
1,106
1,032
EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
1.24
1.15
EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS
1.20
1.14
NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS
919.7
903.6
STMicroelectronics N.V.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As at
December 31,
September 26,
December 31,
In millions of U.S. dollars
2020
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,006
2,714
2,597
Restricted cash
-
-
10
Short-term deposits
581
679
4
Marketable securities
133
134
133
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,465
1,433
1,380
Inventories
1,841
1,931
1,691
Other current assets
584
504
442
Total current assets
7,610
7,395
6,257
Goodwill
330
321
162
Other intangible assets, net
445
422
299
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,596
4,312
4,007
Non-current deferred tax assets
739
726
695
Long-term investments
10
10
11
Other non-current assets
724
580
437
6,844
6,371
5 ,611
Total assets
14,454
13,766
11,868
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
795
983
173
Trade accounts payable
1,166
1,091
950
Other payables and accrued liabilities
966
865
831
Dividends payable to stockholders
42
82
58
Accrued income tax
84
105
52
Total current liabilities
3,053
3,126
2,064
Long-term debt
1,826
1,882
1,899
Post-employment benefit obligations
506
464
445
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
75
80
19
Other long-term liabilities
488
470
330
2,895
2,896
2,693
Total liabilities
5,948
6,022
4,757
Commitment and contingencies
Equity
Parent company stockholders' equity
Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,239,420 shares issued, 905,415,002 shares outstanding)
1,157
1,157
1,157
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,062
3,057
2,992
Retained earnings
3,599
3,019
2,747
Accumulated other comprehensive income
723
576
475
Treasury stock
(93)
(133)
(328)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
8,448
7,676
7,043
Noncontrolling interest
58
68
68
Total equity
8,506
7,744
7,111
Total liabilities and equity
14,454
13,766
11,868
STMicroelectronics N.V.
SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA
Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Net Cash from operating activities
922
385
775
Net Cash used in investing activities
(312)
(400)
(314)
Net Cash from (used in) financing activities
(321)
928
(264)
Net Cash increase
292
914
202
Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Depreciation & amortization
255
234
220
Net payment for Capital expenditures
(381)
(319)
(236)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(40)
(38)
(53)
Change in inventories, net
127
60
112
Appendix STMicroelectronics Supplemental Financial Information
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Net Revenues By Market Channel(%)
Total OEM
74%
74%
66%
75%
72%
73%
70%
Distribution
26%
26%
34%
25%
28%
27%
30%
€/$ Effective Rate
1.16
1.13
1.10
1.11
1.12
1.13
1.14
Product Group Data (US$ m)
Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG)
- Net Revenues
953
851
727
753
924
3,284
3,606
- Operating Income
94
49
16
23
113
182
357
Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS)
- Net Revenues
1,419
997
624
852
1,085
3,892
3,299
- Operating Income
402
175
56
177
281
810
596
Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG)
- Net Revenues
859
815
733
623
742
3,030
2,638
- Operating Income
174
142
117
71
119
504
354
Others (a)
- Net Revenues
4
3
3
3
3
13
13
- Operating Income (Loss)
(13)
(37)
(83)
(40)
(53)
(173)
(104)
Total
- Net Revenues
3,235
2,666
2,087
2,231
2,754
10,219
9,556
- Operating Income
657
329
106
231
460
1,323
1,203
(a)Net revenues of Others includes revenues from sales assembly services and other revenue. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:
(US$ m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Unused Capacity Charges
17
38
64
34
29
153
65
Impairment & Restructuring Charges
(1)
2
4
5
3
11
5
(Appendix – continued) STMicroelectronics Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation
The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.
Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure)
Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, restricted cash and short-term deposits, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as represented in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.
We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial indebtedness. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
(US$ m)
Dec 31 2020
Sep 26 2020
Jun 27 2020
Mar 28 2020
Dec 31 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
3,006
2,714
1,800
2,028
2,597
Restricted cash
-
-
-
10
10
Short term deposits
581
679
687
537
4
Marketable securities
133
134
134
135
133
Total liquidity
3,720
3,527
2,621
2,710
2,744
Short-term debt
(795)
(983)(2)
(879)(1)
(171)
(173)
Long-term debt(3)
(1,826)
(1,882)
(1,172)
(1,871)
(1,899)
Total financial debt
(2,621)
(2,865)
(2,051)
(2,042)
(2,072)
Net Financial Position
1,099
662
570
668
672
(1) 2022 Tranche A of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms. (2) 2024 Tranche B of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms. (3) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $1.2 billion equivalent, including a €500 million long-term line with the European Investment Bank, are currently undrawn.
(Appendix – continued) STMicroelectronics
Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure)
Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase and proceeds from sale of tangible, intangible and financial assets and cash paid for business acquisitions.
We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities.
Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.
(US$ m)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Net cash from operating activities
922
385
387
399
775
2,093
1,869
Net cash used in investing activities
(312)
(400)
(509)
(821)
(314)
(2,043)
(1,172)
Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits