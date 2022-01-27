STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results 01/27/2022 | 01:01am EST Send by mail :

FY net revenues $12.76 billion; gross margin 41.7%; operating margin 19.0%; net income $2.0 billion

Business outlook at mid-point: Q1 net revenues of $3.50 billion and gross margin of 45.0%



Geneva, January 27, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information). ST reported fourth quarter net revenues of $3.56 billion, gross margin of 45.2%, operating margin of 24.9%, and net income of $750 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share. Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: “As we announced on January 7, 2022, our Q421 net revenues and gross margin came in better than expected primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market.

“Q421 net revenues were 9.9% higher year-over-year, with a further increase in profitability: operating margin of 24.9% improved from 20.3% and net income was up 28.9%.

“Full year 2021 net revenues increased 24.9% to $12.76 billion, reflecting a strong performance across all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs throughout the year. Operating margin increased to 19.0% from 12.9% in FY20 and net income was up 80.8%.

“ST’s first quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.50 billion, increasing year-over-year by 16.1% and decreasing sequentially by 1.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 45.0%.

“For 2022, we plan to invest about $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in CAPEX to further increase our production capacity and to support our strategic initiatives including the first industrialization line of our new 300mm wafer fab in Agrate, Italy.

“Based on our strong customer demand and increased capacity, we will drive the Company based on a plan for FY22 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.” Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) (US$ m, except per share data) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Net Revenues $3,556 $3,197 $3,235 11.2% 9.9% Gross Profit $1,609 $1,330 $1,254 20.9% 28.3% Gross Margin 45.2% 41.6% 38.8% 360 bps 640 bps Operating Income $885 $605 $657 46.2% 34.8% Operating Margin 24.9% 18.9% 20.3% 600 bps 460 bps Net Income $750 $474 $582 58.1% 28.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.82 $0.51 $0.63 60.8% 30.2% Annual Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) (US$ m, except earnings per share data) FY2021 FY2020 Y/Y Net Revenues $12,761 $10,219 24.9% Gross Profit $5,326 $3,789 40.6% Gross Margin 41.7% 37.1% 460 bps Operating Income $2,419 $1,323 82.8% Operating Margin 19.0% 12.9% 610 bps Net Income $2,000 $1,106 80.8% Diluted Earnings Per Share $2.16 $1.20 80.0% Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary Review Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 1,226 1,005 953 22.0% 28.6% Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 1,260 1,268 1,419 -0.6% -11.2% Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 1,062 920 859 15.4% 23.7% Others 8 4 4 - - Total Net Revenues 3,556 3,197 3,235 11.2% 9.9% Net revenues totaled $3.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the Imaging sub-group, as expected. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs were substantially unchanged in total while Distribution increased 38.7%. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 11.2%, 140 basis points above the high-end of the Company’s guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis, with AMS essentially flat. Gross profit totaled $1.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. Gross margin of 45.2% increased 640 basis points year-over-year, 20 basis points above the high-end of the Company’s guidance, principally driven by improved product mix, favorable pricing, and manufacturing efficiencies. Operating income increased 34.8% to $885 million, compared to $657 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 460 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 24.9% of net revenues, compared to 20.3% in the 2020 fourth quarter. By product group , compared with the year-ago quarter: Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) : Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.

Operating profit increased by 129.5% to $216 million. Operating margin was 17.6% compared to 9.9%. Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) : Revenue increased in both Analog and MEMS and decreased in Imaging.

Operating profit decreased by 16.6% to $335 million. Operating margin was 26.6% compared to 28.3%. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) : Revenue increased in both Microcontrollers and in RF Communications.

Operating profit increased by 82.9% to $318 million. Operating margin was 29.9% compared to 20.3%. Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $750 million and $0.82, respectively, compared to $582 million and $0.63, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights Trailing 12 Months (US$ m) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 TTM Change Net cash from operating activities 881 895 922 3,060 2,093 46.2% Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 314 420 512 1,120 627 78.6% Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $548 million in the fourth quarter and $1.83 billion for the full year 2021. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $381 million. Inventory at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.97 billion, up from $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 91 days compared to 85 days in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $314 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $512 million in the year-ago quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $60 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its share repurchase program launched on July 1, 2021. ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $977 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $798 million at October 2, 2021 and reflected total liquidity of $3.52 billion and total financial debt of $2.54 billion. Business Outlook The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2022 first quarter is: Net revenues are expected to be $3.50 billion, a decrease of 1.6% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

Gross margin of about 45.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points;

This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.15 = €1.00 for the 2022 first quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts.

The first quarter will close on April 2, 2022. Conference Call and Webcast Information STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until February 11, 2022. Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking Information Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management’s current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements, due to, among other factors: changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic environment and adversely impact the demand for our products;

uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact end-market demand for our products;

customer demand that differs from projections;

the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment;

changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional events, military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities;

unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding;

legal, political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit may be a continued source of instability in international markets and currency exchange rate volatility and may adversely affect business activity, political stability and economic conditions and while we do not have material operations in the U.K. and have not experienced any material impact from Brexit on our underlying business to date, we cannot predict its future implications;

financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers;

the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third party manufacturing providers;

availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from inflation);

the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of global and local privacy legislation, including the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”);

the impact of intellectual property (“IP”) claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions;

changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets;

variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations;

the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant;

product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts;

natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics such as the COVID-19 in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate;

the duration and the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 may continue to negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and also could materially adversely affect our business and operating results;

industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and

the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical third party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “are expected to,” “should,” “would be,” “seeks” or “anticipates” or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Some of these risk factors are set forth and are discussed in more detail in “Item 3. Key Information — Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. About STMicroelectronics At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com. For further information, please contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 3,542 3,206 Other revenues 14 29 NET REVENUES 3,556 3,235 Cost of sales (1,947) (1,981) GROSS PROFIT 1,609 1,254 Selling, general and administrative (350) (308) Research and development (402) (421) Other income and expenses, net 32 131 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs (4) 1 Total operating expenses (724) (597) OPERATING INCOME 885 657 Interest expense, net (5) (8) Other components of pension benefit costs (2) (3) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 878 646 Income tax expense (127) (63) NET INCOME 751 583 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (1) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 750 582 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.83 0.64 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.82 0.63 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 917.7 929.1

STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Net sales 12,729 10,181 Other revenues 32 38 NET REVENUES 12,761 10,219 Cost of sales (7,435) (6,430) GROSS PROFIT 5,326 3,789 Selling, general and administrative (1,323) (1,109) Research and development (1,723) (1,548) Other income and expenses, net 141 202 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs (2) (11) Total operating expenses (2,907) (2,466) OPERATING INCOME 2,419 1,323 Interest expense, net (29) (20) Other components of pension benefit costs (10) (12) Income (loss) on equity-method investments - 2 Loss on financial instruments, net (43) (26) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 2,337 1,267 Income tax expense (331) (159) NET INCOME 2,006 1,108 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (6) (2) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 2,000 1,106 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 2.21 1.24 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 2.16 1.20 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 924.8 919.7

STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at December 31, October 2, December 31, In millions of U.S. dollars 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,225 3,112 3,006 Short-term deposits 291 350 581 Marketable securities - - 133 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,759 1,611 1,465 Inventories 1,972 1,969 1,841 Other current assets 581 573 584 Total current assets 7,828 7,615 7,610 Goodwill 313 318 330 Other intangible assets, net 438 447 445 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,660 5,172 4,596 Non-current deferred tax assets 652 681 739 Long-term investments 10 10 10 Other non-current assets 639 627 724 7,712 7,255 6,844 Total assets 15,540 14,870 14,454 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 143 205 795 Trade accounts payable 1,582 1,352 1,166 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,101 1,032 966 Dividends payable to stockholders 55 115 42 Accrued income tax 68 147 84 Total current liabilities 2,949 2,851 3,053 Long-term debt 2,396 2,459 1,826 Post-employment benefit obligations 442 493 506 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 64 61 75 Other long-term liabilities 416 436 488 3,318 3,449 2,895 Total liabilities 6,267 6,300 5,948 Commitment and contingencies Equity Parent company stockholders' equity Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,276,920 shares issued, 906,518,057 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157 Additional Paid-in Capital 2,533 2,478 3,062 Retained earnings 5,223 4,476 3,599 Accumulated other comprehensive income 496 513 723 Treasury stock (200) (116) (93) Total parent company stockholders' equity 9,209 8,508 8,448 Noncontrolling interest 64 62 58 Total equity 9,273 8,570 8,506 Total liabilities and equity 15,540 14,870 14,454

STMicroelectronics N.V. SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Net Cash from operating activities 881 895 922 Net Cash used in investing activities (508) (325) (312) Net Cash used in financing activities (256) (1,205) (321) Net Cash increase (decrease) 113 (637) 292 Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 Depreciation & amortization 267 264 255 Net payment for Capital expenditures (548) (437) (381) Dividends paid to stockholders (60) (55) (40) Change in inventories, net (20) (13) 127 Appendix

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Financial Information Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net Revenues By Market Channel (%) Total OEM 67% 68% 64% 67% 74% 66% 73% Distribution 33% 32% 36% 33% 26% 34% 27% €/$ Effective Rate 1.17 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16 1.18 1.13 Product Group Data (US$ m) Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG) - Net Revenues 1,226 1,005 1,077 1,043 953 4,350 3,284 - Operating Income 216 108 102 85 94 512 182 Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS) - Net Revenues 1,260 1,268 1,013 1,083 1,419 4,623 3,892 - Operating Income 335 304 189 187 402 1,015 810 Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG) - Net Revenues 1,062 920 897 886 859 3,766 3,030 - Operating Income 318 220 206 172 174 915 504 Others (a) - Net Revenues 8 4 5 4 4 22 13 - Operating Income (Loss) 16 (27) (8) (4) (13) (23) (173) Total - Net Revenues 3,556 3,197 2,992 3,016 3,235 12,761 10,219 - Operating Income 885 605 489 440 657 2,419 1,323 (a) Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:



(US$ m) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Unused Capacity Charges - 14 - 2 17 16 153 Impairment & Restructuring Charges 4 1 (2) - (1) 2 11

(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items. Net Financial Position (non-U.S. GAAP measure) Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as reported in our Consolidated Balance Sheets. We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. (US$ m) Dec 31 2021 Oct 2 2021 Jul 3 2021 Apr 3 2021 Dec 31 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 3,225 3,112 3,749 3,454 3,006 Short term deposits 291 350 500 573 581 Marketable securities - - - 132 133 Total liquidity 3,516 3,462 4,249 4,159 3,720 Short-term debt (143) (205) (872) (837) (795) Long-term debt(1) (2,396) (2,459) (2,296) (2,137) (1,826) Total financial debt (2,539) (2,664) (3,168) (2,974) (2,621) Net Financial Position 977 798 1,081 1,185 1,099 (1) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $0.9 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.



(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics Free Cash Flow (non-U.S. GAAP measure) Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies. (US$ m) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net cash from operating activities 881 895 602 682 922 3,060 2,093 Net cash used in investing activities (508) (325) (272) (413) (312) (1,518) (2,043) Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits (59) (150) (205) (8) (98) (422) 577 Free Cash Flow 314 420 125 261 512 1,120 627 Attachment C3066C - Q4 & FY21 Earnings

