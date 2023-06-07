Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STMPA   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STMPA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:41:11 2023-06-07 am EDT
41.84 EUR   +0.22%
03:19aSTMicroelectronics, Sanan Optoelectronics Plan $3.2 Billion Silicon Carbide Manufacturing JV
MT
03:14aSTMicroelectronics and Sanan plan silicon carbide venture in China
RE
03:12aSTMicroelectronics, Sanan Optoelectronics to Form $3.2 Billion China Joint Venture
DJ
Summary 
Summary

STMicroelectronics, Sanan Optoelectronics to Form $3.2 Billion China Joint Venture

06/07/2023 | 03:12am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics said Wednesday that they are forming a semiconductor-manufacturing joint venture in China, with $3.2 billion in total build-out funding.

The European and Chinese semiconductor companies said they have signed an agreement to create a silicon-carbide-device manufacturing project in Chongqing, China, to tap into rising demand for semiconductors for car electrification as well as for industrial power and energy applications in the country. Production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full build-out anticipated in 2028, the companies said.

The expected $3.2 billion for the full build-out of the joint venture includes capital expenditures of about $2.4 billion over the next five years, which will be funded by contributions from STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics, support from the local government and loans, the companies said.

Sanan will separately build a silicon-carbide-substrate manufacturing plant to fulfill the needs of the joint project, the companies said.

Completion of the project remains subject to regulatory approvals, STMicroelectronics and Sanan said.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0311ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.,LTD -2.40% 19.11 End-of-day quote.11.36%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 0.43% 41.835 Real-time Quote.26.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 368 M - -
Net income 2023 3 977 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 40 398 M 40 398 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 51 370
Free-Float 71,6%
