    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:27 2022-10-27 am EDT
32.25 EUR   -7.70%
05:07aStmicroelectronics : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04aSTMicroelectronics Sees EUR/USD at 1.03 Through December -- Currency Comment
DJ
04:46aSTMICRO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
STMicroelectronics Sees EUR/USD at 1.03 Through December -- Currency Comment

10/27/2022 | 05:04am EDT
By Mauro Orru


STMicroelectronics NV assumes the euro will average 1.03 against the dollar until the end of December, a forecast on which the company is basing its guidance for the fourth quarter.

The European chip maker's forecast is lower than a 1.09 estimate it had made in July for its fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 1.

For the fourth quarter, the company targets net revenue of $4.40 billion at the midpoint, and a gross margin of 47.3%.

"This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.03 = EUR1.00 for the 2022 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts," the company said.

The euro has been on a steady decline this year as investors girded for Russia to enact a full-blown gas cutoff that many fear will drive the region into a deep recession.

The euro currently trades at $1.0061.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0503ET

