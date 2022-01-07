Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
STMicroelectronics Shares Rise After Beating 4Q Revenue Goal

01/07/2022 | 03:57am EST
By Mauro Orru and Cristina Roca

Shares in STMicroelectronics NV rose after the company said a dynamic market helped it perform better than expected in the fourth quarter, taking its top line above the high end of its guidance.

At GMT 0822, shares in the European chip maker traded 3.9% higher at EUR44.5.

According to preliminary figures, revenue jumped to $3.56 billion from $3.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company had targeted revenue of $3.40 billion, plus or minus 350 basis points. The result means revenue is now 140 basis points above the high end of the guided range.

"Strong revenue growth of 11% quarter-on-quarter, above the top end of the previously guided range, is indicative of strong near-term demand, but perhaps more importantly, ST's ability to produce and procure in the face of current supply bottlenecks," Citi analysts said in a note.

STMicroelectronics will release fourth-quarter and 2021 results on Jan. 27.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94 and Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 0356ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 577 M - -
Net income 2021 1 831 M - -
Net cash 2021 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 43 922 M 43 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 46 016
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,46 $
Average target price 54,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-1.08%43 950
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.19%704 450
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.72%603 446
BROADCOM INC.-4.27%263 013
INTEL CORPORATION4.87%219 659
QUALCOMM, INC.1.68%208 264