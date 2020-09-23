Log in
STMicroelectronics Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend

09/23/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

PR N°C2969C

STMicroelectronics Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend

Geneva, September 23, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported an update on its cash dividend distribution.

In light of the current global societal and economic environment caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the STMicroelectronics NV Supervisory Board has decided to maintain the distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.168 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2020.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
