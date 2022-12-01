Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. STMicroelectronics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   NL0000226223

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
36.06 EUR   +0.85%
02:05aSTMicro, Soitec deepen cooperation over fast-growing semiconductor material
RE
02:02aSTMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology
GL
02:00aSTMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

STMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology

12/01/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Agreement to qualify Soitec technology for future 200mm SiC substrate production
  • Key enabling semiconductor technology supports the transition to electric mobility and improved energy efficiency of industrial systems

Geneva (Switzerland) and Bernin (France), December 1, 2022 — STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Soitec (Euronext Paris), a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months. The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by ST of Soitec’s SmartSiC™ technology for its future 200mm substrate manufacturing, feeding its devices and modules manufacturing business, with volume production expected in the midterm.

“The transition to 200mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to our automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition toward electrification of their systems and products. It is important in driving economies of scale as product volumes ramp,” said Marco Monti, President Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “We have chosen a vertically integrated model to maximize our know-how across the full manufacturing chain, from high-quality substrates to large-scale front- and back-end production. The goal of the technology cooperation with Soitec is to continue to improve our manufacturing yields and quality.”

“The automotive industry is facing major disruption with the advent of electric vehicles. Our cutting-edge SmartSiC™ technology, which adapts our unique SmartCut™ process to silicon carbide semiconductors, will play a key role in accelerating their adoption,” said Bernard Aspar, Chief Operating Officer of Soitec. “The combination of Soitec’s SmartSiC™ substrates with STMicroelectronics’ industry-leading silicon carbide technology and expertise is a game-changer for automotive chip manufacturing that will set new standards.”

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a disruptive compound semiconductor material with intrinsic properties providing superior performance and efficiency over silicon in key, high-growth power applications for electric mobility and industrial processes, among others. It allows for more efficient power conversion, lighter and more compact designs, and overall system-design cost savings – all key parameters and factors for success in automotive and industrial systems. Transitioning from 150mm to 200mm wafers will enable a substantial capacity increase, with almost twice the useful area for manufacturing integrated circuits, delivering 1.8 – 1.9 times as many working chips per wafer.

SmartSiC™ is a proprietary Soitec technology which uses Soitec proprietary SmartCut™ technology, to split a thin layer of a high quality SiC ‘donor’ wafer, and bond it on top of a low resistivity ‘handle’ polySiC wafer. The engineered substrate then improves device performance and manufacturing yields. The prime quality SiC ‘donor’ wafer can be reused multiple times, significantly reducing the overall energy consumption required to produce it.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com  

About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,700 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.” For more information please visit: www.soitec.com.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec

For further information, please contact:

MEDIA RELATIONS
Caroline Sasia
Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff
Tel: +33 6 11 30 36 71
caroline.sasia@soitec.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Steve Babureck
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: + 33 6 16 38 56 27
steve.babureck@soitec.com

STMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate
on SiC substrate manufacturing technology

  • Agreement to qualify Soitec technology for future 200mm SiC substrate production
  • Key enabling semiconductor technology supports the transition to electric mobility and improved energy efficiency of industrial systems

Geneva (Switzerland) and Bernin (France), December 1, 2022 — STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Soitec (Euronext Paris), a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announce the next stage of their cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months. The goal of this cooperation is the adoption by ST of Soitec’s SmartSiC™ technology for its future 200mm substrate manufacturing, feeding its devices and modules manufacturing business, with volume production expected in the midterm.

“The transition to 200mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to our automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition toward electrification of their systems and products. It is important in driving economies of scale as product volumes ramp,” said Marco Monti, President Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “We have chosen a vertically integrated model to maximize our know-how across the full manufacturing chain, from high-quality substrates to large-scale front- and back-end production. The goal of the technology cooperation with Soitec is to continue to improve our manufacturing yields and quality.”

“The automotive industry is facing major disruption with the advent of electric vehicles. Our cutting-edge SmartSiC™ technology, which adapts our unique SmartCut™ process to silicon carbide semiconductors, will play a key role in accelerating their adoption,” said Bernard Aspar, Chief Operating Officer of Soitec. “The combination of Soitec’s SmartSiC™ substrates with STMicroelectronics’ industry-leading silicon carbide technology and expertise is a game-changer for automotive chip manufacturing that will set new standards.”

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a disruptive compound semiconductor material with intrinsic properties providing superior performance and efficiency over silicon in key, high-growth power applications for electric mobility and industrial processes, among others. It allows for more efficient power conversion, lighter and more compact designs, and overall system-design cost savings – all key parameters and factors for success in automotive and industrial systems. Transitioning from 150mm to 200mm wafers will enable a substantial capacity increase, with almost twice the useful area for manufacturing integrated circuits, delivering 1.8 – 1.9 times as many working chips per wafer.

SmartSiC™ is a proprietary Soitec technology which uses Soitec proprietary SmartCut™ technology, to split a thin layer of a high quality SiC ‘donor’ wafer, and bond it on top of a low resistivity ‘handle’ polySiC wafer. The engineered substrate then improves device performance and manufacturing yields. The prime quality SiC ‘donor’ wafer can be reused multiple times, significantly reducing the overall energy consumption required to produce it.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 929 58 12
celine.berthier@st.com

About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,700 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: “We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.” For more information please visit: www.soitec.com.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec

For further information, please contact:

MEDIA RELATIONS
Caroline Sasia
Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff
Tel: +33 6 11 30 36 71
caroline.sasia@soitec.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Steve Babureck
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: + 33 6 16 38 56 27
steve.babureck@soitec.com


Attachment


All news about STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
02:05aSTMicro, Soitec deepen cooperation over fast-growing semiconductor material
RE
02:02aSTMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology
GL
02:00aSTMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology
AQ
11/29STMicroelectronics reveals 100-Watt wireless power receiver for fastest Qi-compliant ch..
AQ
11/29STMicroelectronics N.V. Reveals 100-Watt Wireless Power Receiver for Fast Qi-Compliant ..
CI
11/28STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
11/28STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
11/28STMicroelectronics achieves EMVCo certification for biometric-payment platform, cutting..
AQ
11/25Hopes for Black Friday Boost to Economy Nudge European Equities Higher
MT
11/25STMICRO : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 970 M - -
Net income 2022 3 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,45x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 33 819 M 33 819 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 48 254
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
STMicroelectronics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 37,18 $
Average target price 48,57 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Chery President & Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Grandi President-Finance, Purchasing, ERM & Resilience
Maurizio Tamagnini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Orio Bellezza President-Technology, Manufacturing & Quality
Philippe Dereeper Executive Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.-16.87%33 819
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.33%407 279
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.46%384 876
BROADCOM INC.-17.19%211 167
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.25%156 992
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.27%132 704