STMicroelectronics: new 3D sensor presented in Barcelona

STMicroelectronics continued its offensive in the 3D sensor market on Thursday, with the launch of a new tool designed to equip reversing cams, virtual reality headsets and robots.



The VL53L9 sensor is part of its range of Time of Flight (ToF) components, which can be used to map an environment, as well as detect and track targets.



According to the chipmaker, the new sensor, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, is ideal for applications such as 3D webcams or intelligent buildings.



While initial samples are available to customers, production is not scheduled to begin before early 2025.



