STMicroelectronics: new 3D sensor presented in Barcelona
The VL53L9 sensor is part of its range of Time of Flight (ToF) components, which can be used to map an environment, as well as detect and track targets.
According to the chipmaker, the new sensor, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, is ideal for applications such as 3D webcams or intelligent buildings.
While initial samples are available to customers, production is not scheduled to begin before early 2025.
