STMicroelectronics announced on Tuesday that the European StarLight project, which it has been leading for four years, has been selected as the European reference consortium to develop next-generation silicon photonics technology on 300 mm wafers, as part of the Brussels initiative to strengthen the European semiconductor ecosystem ('EU CHIPS').



The chip manufacturer explains that the program's objective is to position Europe as a technology leader in 300 mm silicon photonics (SiPho) systems by setting up volume production lines, developing cutting-edge optical modules, and establishing a complete value chain.



By 2028, StarLight plans to develop a whole range of applications, targeting strategic areas such as data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) clusters, telecommunications, and automotive.



ST explains that the development of advanced photonic integrated circuits (PICs) requires progress in very high-speed modulation—with modulators capable of exceeding 200 Gbit/s—through the integration of reliable lasers on chips and the exploration of new advanced materials alongside players such as Soitec, the CEA, and Paris-Saclay University, which are also members of the project.



Silicon photonics is considered a key technology for supporting the growth of optical interconnections in data centers and AI clusters.



It is also likely to open up new opportunities in areas such as Lidar perception systems, space applications, and photonic processors dedicated to AI, where the search for energy efficiency and high-performance data transfers is crucial.



