STÜHLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - The insulation material and paint manufacturer Sto continues to struggle with a weak construction industry. The company has now had to lower its outlook for the current year. On Wednesday, the SDax company completely scrapped its medium-term targets for 2025 and 2027. This year, turnover is now expected to fall to 1.66 billion euros instead of growing to 1.79 billion euros, the company announced in Stühlingen. The management expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between 62 and 82 million euros. After a previous year's figure of EUR 126.5 million, Sto had previously expected an operating result of between EUR 113 and 138 million. The company intends to present new medium-term targets for 2027 in April 2025 at the latest. Sto shares fell by almost 10 percent in the afternoon./men/mis