Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sto SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO3   DE0007274136

STO SE & CO. KGAA

(STO3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:35 2022-08-24 am EDT
162.30 EUR   +1.06%
04/28Sto SE & Co. KGaA achieves the forecast turnover and earnings targets in the 2021 fiscal year
EQ
04/13Sto SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021STO SE & CO. KGAA(XTRA : STO3) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/24/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sto SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.08.2022 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations

24.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA
Ehrenbachstraße 1
79780 Stühlingen
Germany
Internet: www.sto.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1427075  24.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about STO SE & CO. KGAA
04/28Sto SE & Co. KGaA achieves the forecast turnover and earnings targets in the 2021 fisca..
EQ
04/13Sto SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021STO SE & CO. KGAA(XTRA : STO3) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
2021STO SE & CO. KGAA : Consolidated turnover up by 17.1 % to EUR 778.1 million in the first h..
EQ
2021Sto SE & Co. KGaA Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Half Ended 30 J..
CI
2021Sto SE & Co. KGaA Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
2021Sto Se & Co. Kgaa Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Sto SE & Co. KGaA completed the acquisition of remaining 50.2% stake in JONAS Farbenwer..
CI
2021Sto SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire remaining 50.2% stake in JONAS Farbenwerke GmbH & C..
CI
2020Sto Se & Co. Kgaa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 717 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net income 2022 74,9 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net cash 2022 15,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 697
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart STO SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Sto SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STO SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 160,60 €
Average target price 270,00 €
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Wöhrle Chief Financial Officer
Max-Burkhard Zwosta Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Nissen Chief Technical Officer
Renate Neumann-Schäfer Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Zürn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STO SE & CO. KGAA-27.33%1 032
OWENS CORNING-4.03%8 358
ROCKWOOL A/S-44.58%4 552
NICHIHA CORPORATION-6.91%753
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-74.47%514
OKABE CO., LTD.-10.90%223