Stock Spirits : Get ready for a taste explosion!

16/09/2021

The Lubelska range has expanded with the introduction of our newest flavour, Lubelska Granat (Pomegranate).

With an appealing flavour bursting with the vitality and richness of pomegranate, the latest variant expands our exotic flavour range and builds on the successful launch of Lubelska Mango last year.

As part of the campaign to promote Lubelska Granat, a focussed programme of consumer marketing support is planned including digital activity, a consumer competition, a variety of PR events and collaborations with influencers.

Offering a unique flavour versus other flavoured products the new variant will appeal to a wide range of consumers looking for a light, refreshing and fun drink, especially during the hot summer season.

