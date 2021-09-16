Log in
    STCK   GB00BF5SDZ96

STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC

(STCK)
  Report
Stock Spirits : Get ready for a taste explosion!

09/16/2021 | 07:22am EDT
16/09/2021

The Lubelska range has expanded with the introduction of our newest flavour, Lubelska Granat (Pomegranate).

With an appealing flavour bursting with the vitality and richness of pomegranate, the latest variant expands our exotic flavour range and builds on the successful launch of Lubelska Mango last year.

As part of the campaign to promote Lubelska Granat, a focussed programme of consumer marketing support is planned including digital activity, a consumer competition, a variety of PR events and collaborations with influencers.

Offering a unique flavour versus other flavoured products the new variant will appeal to a wide range of consumers looking for a light, refreshing and fun drink, especially during the hot summer season.

Disclaimer

Stock Spirits Group plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 340 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2021 42,2 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2021 32,2 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 885 M 1 046 M 1 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 120
Free-Float 90,6%
Technical analysis trends STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,49 €
Average target price 4,04 €
Spread / Average Target -9,93%
Miroslaw Boguslaw Stachowicz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj Paul Singh Bal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Ossian Maloney Non-Executive Chairman
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Diego Bevilacqua Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC42.91%1 046
DIAGEO PLC20.17%111 135
PERNOD RICARD16.33%56 222
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-10.75%33 085
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.88%12 267
RÉMY COINTREAU6.70%9 572