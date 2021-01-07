Stock Spirits : donates ventilators and PPE to hospitals in Poland

07/01/2021

Stock Spirits Group PLC, today announces that it has bought and donated a range of equipment to three hospitals in Poland.

The Company has donated six ventilators and six oxygen concentrators to the newly built LUXMED Hospital in Warsaw.

It has also donated 500 protective uniforms and 500 FFP3 masks to Szpital Czerniakowski Hospital in Warsaw and Samodzielnego Publicznego Szpitala Klinicznego in Lublin.

Mirek Stachowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Stock Spirits, said:

'We are delighted to be in a position to offer our help to the medical services and individuals in Poland who are working so hard to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to do everything that we can to help at this critically important time.'



