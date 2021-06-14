Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Stock Spirits Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STCK   GB00BF5SDZ96

STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC

(STCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/14 10:24:10 am
269.25 GBX   +0.84%
10:18aSTOCK SPIRITS  : Limoncè on-air with new campaign
PU
06/08STOCK SPIRITS  : Grappa La Corte earns “Made for Recycling” seal
PU
05/17STOCK SPIRITS  : Keglevich wins gold at MediaStar awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stock Spirits : Limoncè on-air with new campaign

06/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14/06/2021

Today sees the launch of a new campaign for Limoncè that encourages us to celebrate the bonds that really matter in our lives.

Limoncè, the best-selling* limoncello in Italy and the World, has returned to talk to its loyal consumers and reach out to new ones with a brand new commercial.

The campaign supports the brand's ambition to encourage us to recognise and celebrate those people who play a central role in our lives, people who make us feel good and with whom we have created a bond that really matters - and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of Limoncè to close a meal together?

The film shows a yellow ribbon that springs from Limoncè, representing the bond that unites the friends in the commercial. The ribbon calls to them and brings them together in an entertaining race to the moment of reunion.

On-air now, the campaign will run throughout the summer period with commercials of different lengths on both TV and digital.

'For all those who seek and find each other. For those who are always there. Limoncè is there.'

Other News

Disclaimer

Stock Spirits Group plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
10:18aSTOCK SPIRITS  : Limoncè on-air with new campaign
PU
06/08STOCK SPIRITS  : Grappa La Corte earns “Made for Recycling” seal
PU
05/17STOCK SPIRITS  : Keglevich wins gold at MediaStar awards
PU
05/13STOCK SPIRITS  : Download Interim Results webcast transcript (PDF 216KB)
PU
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : Raises Interim Dividend As FY21 Interim Profit Grows
MT
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : sign UN Global Compact
PU
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : Download Interim Results presentation (PDF 6.70MB)
PU
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : Interim Results 2021
PU
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : Download full results statement (PDF 0.90MB)
PU
05/12STOCK SPIRITS  : Earnings Flash (STCK.L) STOCK SPIRITS GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 339 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2021 41,0 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2021 29,6 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 617 M 747 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 120
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Stock Spirits Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,73 €
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miroslaw Boguslaw Stachowicz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj Paul Singh Bal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Ossian Maloney Non-Executive Chairman
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Diego Bevilacqua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC-0.37%747
DIAGEO PLC19.32%113 241
PERNOD RICARD13.84%56 318
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-4.87%35 274
THAI BEVERAGE-6.12%13 063
RÉMY COINTREAU10.83%10 262