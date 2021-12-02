Log in
Stock Spirits : takeover finalised

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
30/11/2021

The final step of the acquisition by CVC is now complete as Stock Spirits' shares are delisted and all trading cancelled.

Further to the announcement yesterday, we would like to confirm that with effect from 0800 GMT today, the Financial Conduct Authority, London Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange have delisted Stock Spirits' shares and trading has been terminated.

This completes the takeover process and means that we are now a private company owned wholly by CVC.

As part of the CVC family, we will be even better positioned to fulfil our vision, to become more productive and more innovative, and in continuing the success of our company for colleagues, clients and customers. This is an exciting new chapter for Stock Spirits and we look forward to working with CVC towards achieving our goals and strategy.

Full details of the acquisition by CVC are available on our website: https://www.stockspirits.com/investors/offer.aspx.

Financials
Sales 2021 331 M - -
Net income 2021 38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 991 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 120
Free-Float -
Chart STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Stock Spirits Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Boguslaw Stachowicz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj Paul Singh Bal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Ossian Maloney Non-Executive Chairman
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Diego Bevilacqua Independent Non-Executive Director