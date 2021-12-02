Stock Spirits : takeover finalised

30/11/2021

The final step of the acquisition by CVC is now complete as Stock Spirits' shares are delisted and all trading cancelled.

Further to the announcement yesterday, we would like to confirm that with effect from 0800 GMT today, the Financial Conduct Authority, London Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange have delisted Stock Spirits' shares and trading has been terminated.

This completes the takeover process and means that we are now a private company owned wholly by CVC.

As part of the CVC family, we will be even better positioned to fulfil our vision, to become more productive and more innovative, and in continuing the success of our company for colleagues, clients and customers. This is an exciting new chapter for Stock Spirits and we look forward to working with CVC towards achieving our goals and strategy.

Full details of the acquisition by CVC are available on our website: https://www.stockspirits.com/investors/offer.aspx.

