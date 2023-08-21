Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. (the Captive). The Company has two segments. Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking and other banking services. The Bank also offers securities brokerage services via its banking center network through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer in the Commercial Banking segment. WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations.

Sector Banks