This presentation contains forward-looking statements about future financial performance, business plans and strategies of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Because forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and advise them to carefully review the risk factors described in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Company Profile
Founded in 1904
NASDAQ Global Select - SYBT
Headquartered in Louisville, KY.
72 locations in Louisville, Central, Eastern, and Northern Kentucky as well as the Indianapolis, and Cincinnati MSAs
$7.7 billion in assets at June 30, 2023
$7.0 billion Wealth Management & Trust AUM at June 30, 2023
Major Employers by Market
Louisville Market
Indianapolis Market
Cincinnati Market
Central Kentucky Market
Over Three Decades of Growth
$100,000
$80,000
$60,000
$40,000
$20,000
$-
Compound Annual Growth 1990 - 2022
Net Income = 13%
Earnings per share = 12%
$2,005
$6,534
$15,650
$24,052
$25,801
$38,043
$92,972
1990
1992
1994
1996
1998
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
Net income
000's omitted
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and SYB Insurance Company, Inc. (the Captive). The Company has two segments. Commercial Banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking and other banking services. The Bank also offers securities brokerage services via its banking center network through an arrangement with a third-party broker-dealer in the Commercial Banking segment. WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations.