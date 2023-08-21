Stock Yards Bancorp

Piper Sandler

Ohio/Kentucky Community Bank Forum

August 22, 2023

Cautionary Statement for Investors

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about future financial performance, business plans and strategies of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Because forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and advise them to carefully review the risk factors described in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Profile

  • Founded in 1904
  • NASDAQ Global Select - SYBT
  • Headquartered in Louisville, KY.
  • 72 locations in Louisville, Central, Eastern, and Northern Kentucky as well as the Indianapolis, and Cincinnati MSAs
  • $7.7 billion in assets at June 30, 2023
  • $7.0 billion Wealth Management & Trust AUM at June 30, 2023

Major Employers by Market

Louisville Market

Indianapolis Market

Cincinnati Market

Central Kentucky Market

Over Three Decades of Growth

$100,000

$80,000

$60,000

$40,000

$20,000

$-

Compound Annual Growth 1990 - 2022

  • Net Income = 13%
  • Earnings per share = 12%

$2,005

$6,534

$15,650

$24,052

$25,801

$38,043

$92,972

1990

1992

1994

1996

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

Net income

000's omitted

