Stock Yards Bancorp : Reports Record 2021 Earnings and Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings of $24.6 Million or $0.92 per Diluted Share - Form 8-K

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record 2021 Earnings and Strong Fourth Quarter Earnings of $24.6 Million or $0.92 per Diluted Share Highlighted by Solid Organic Balance Sheet Growth and Record Levels of Non-Interest Income LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $24.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared with net income of $17.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 ended at a record $74.6 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to $58.9 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in 2020. Strong organic balance sheet growth across all markets, the successful entry into the Central/Eastern Kentucky market and record levels of non-interest income highlighted by card income, wealth management and trust and treasury management, contributed to a strong 2021.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q21 3Q21 4Q20 Net interest income $ 46,182 $ 45,483 $ 36,252 Provision for credit loss expense(6) (1,900 ) (1,525 ) 500 Non-interest income 18,604 17,614 13,698 Non-interest expenses 34,572 34,558 29,029 Income before income tax expense 32,114 30,064 20,421 Income tax expense 7,525 6,902 2,685 Net income $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 17,736 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.87 $ 0.78 Net interest margin 3.07 % 3.14 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio(4) 53.24 % 54.63 % 58.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.22 % 8.64 % 9.28 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 14.60 % 13.92 % 16.27 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 1.52 % 1.50 % 1.56 % "We delivered excellent fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, record loan production and solid revenue growth, both organically and from acquired assets," said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we reported record non-interest income during the quarter, a complement to our diversified income revenue streams. Treasury management fees and card income reached record levels at year-end due to increases in new business, volume and usage, while wealth management and trust income also generated record results, driven by record net new business development and strong market appreciation. We achieved this growth while keeping operating expenses under control. "In addition to growing the company organically, our successful entry into the Central/Eastern Kentucky market, through our merger with Kentucky Bancshares in the second quarter, contributed significantly to our 2021 operating results," Hillebrand continued. "The merger has exceeded our expectations and was a meaningful driver of our record results for the year. Additionally, this new market provides tremendous opportunity for future growth by increasing our scale and reach. We are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees. We anticipate, similar to our prior successful mergers, the merger with Kentucky Bancshares will result in significant benefits in 2022 and beyond." At December 31, 2021, the Company had $6.65 billion in assets, $4.17 billion in loans and $5.79 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 63 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint that provides significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas. "Following the success of our prior mergers, we are confident that our announced merger with Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (Commonwealth) will provide exceptional opportunities to generate additional growth going forward. This combination brings together two Louisville based community banks who are like-minded with complementary cultures. The transaction not only builds upon our already prominent market share in the Louisville market, as Commonwealth is the largest privately-held bank headquartered in the Louisville MSA, but also expands our presence in the attractive Shelby County and Northern Kentucky markets. We have received regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and are currently awaiting regulatory holding company approval from the Federal Reserve Board. At this juncture, we anticipate closing sometime during the first quarter of 2022," concluded Hillebrand. Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 15 retail branches, including nine in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky. As of December 31, 2021, Commonwealth reported approximately $1.31 billion in assets, $680 million in loans, $1.15 billion in deposits and $88 million in tangible common equity. Commonwealth also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $2.73 billion at December 31, 2021. Additional key factors contributing to the fourth quarter of 2021 results included: Organic loan growth (excluding PPP), totaled $71 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan balances across all four primary markets ended at historical highs at December 31, 2021.

Deposit growth was robust at $446 million on a linked quarter basis.

Total interest income increased $9.2 million, or 24%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $10.1 million, or 34%, over the fourth quarter of 2020, with a large portion of the increase representing the Central/Eastern Kentucky market contribution. Additionally, significant fluctuation in PPP-related income had a major impact on the comparison between periods. PPP interest/fee income totaled $3.7 million and $6.1 million for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Interest expense declined $761,000, or 36%, as the Bank benefited from lower stated interest rates on interest bearing deposits and the decline in FHLB advances.

Despite an 18 basis point benefit from the PPP loan portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin (NIM) continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing levels of excess balance sheet liquidity.

Consistent with further improvement and stabilization in the Federal Reserve unemployment forecast, solid credit quality statistics and increased credit line utilization, a net reduction of $1.9 million in credit loss reserves was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net reserve build of $500,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income increased 36% over the fourth quarter of 2020 boosted by solid contributions from Central/Eastern Kentucky, along with strong growth in legacy income sources. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance resulted in record wealth management and trust income of $7.4 million for the quarter and record ending assets under management of $4.80 billion. Deposit service charges, enhanced by the Central/Eastern Kentucky market and continued recovery from the pandemic, increased 77% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Card income and treasury management fees once again set historic quarterly records, representing 81% and 24% increases over the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Consistent with the continued decline in loan origination volume, mortgage banking income was down 38% quarter over prior year quarter. Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021: Seven months of activity generated by the Kentucky Bancshares merger exceeded management expectations and stood out as a meaningful contributor to operating results.

Loans (excluding PPP) grew $1.05 billion over the past twelve months with $756 million of the growth attributed to the Central/Eastern Kentucky market.

Excluding the Central/Eastern Kentucky market, the legacy bank grew loans by 10%, or $291 million. Loan balances across all markets ended the year at historic highs.

Deposit balances grew by $1.80 billion over the past twelve months with $1.08 billion of the growth attributed to the Central/Eastern Kentucky market. Non-interest bearing deposits and interest bearing demand deposits represented $569 million and $776 million of the growth, respectively.

In 2021, PPP income totaled $22.0 million, compared to $13.6 million for 2020. Going into 2022, approximately $4.6 million in net unrecognized PPP fee income remains to be recognized.

Since the early part of 2020, ongoing loan yield contraction accompanied with significant excess balance sheet liquidity has led to NIM compression.

Wide fluctuations within the provision for credit losses over recent periods are consistent with the pandemic and subsequent recovery, Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion, legacy bank net loan growth and other factors within the CECL allowance for credit loss model. Steady improvement within the Federal Reserve's forecast of future unemployment throughout 2021 further led to the release of credit loss reserves.

Wealth management income reached and surpassed record levels over the past six consecutive quarters, with assets under management soaring $949 million over the past twelve months. Record net new business and market performance have served to elevate asset-based fees.

Recovery from pandemic levels and the entrance into Central/Eastern Kentucky have significantly boosted deposit fees.

Customer expansion and transaction growth have led to record 2021 card and treasury management income.

Brokerage income ended the year strong, reflective of the Central/Eastern Kentucky contribution and higher trading volumes. Hillebrand added, "In November, we were one of 25 banks with asset size between $3 billion to $10 billion that were nationally recognized by American Banker Magazine as one of the Best Banks to Work for in 2021. The Best Banks to Work For program identifies and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. In addition, in March, we were one of 30 financial institutions recognized in the inaugural Hovde High Performer List, based on our prior year results. Criteria to be admitted included market capitalization below $1 billion, above median average pre-provision ROA, loan and deposit growth and tangible book value growth. These recognitions are an honor and a testament to the dedication of our employees, who continue to work diligently to support our communities." Results of Operations - Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2020 Net interest income, the Company's largest source of revenue, increased 27%, or $9.9 million, to $46.2 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans and the continued decline in cost of funds. Total interest income increased by $9.2 million, or 24%, to $47.5 million, primarily due to increased interest income on non-PPP loans, partly offset by continued earning-asset yield contraction.

Total interest expense declined 36%, to $1.3 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $523,000, or 29%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 0.27% in the fourth quarter a year ago, as the Company continued to benefit significantly from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates. Average interest bearing deposit balances, predominantly demand accounts, surged $1.11 billion, or 41%, consistent with the Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion.

NIM decreased 28 basis points to 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.35% for the fourth quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had an 18 basis point positive impact to NIM. Overall NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity, which represented a 35 basis point negative impact compared to a year ago.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $10.1 million, or 34%, over the prior year quarter. Despite a $1.12 billion, or 39%, increase in average non-PPP loans, significant rate contraction impacted the portfolio, with the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans contracting 16 basis points over the past twelve months to 3.98%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $3.7 million and $6.1 million for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Interest income on debt securities increased $1.4 million, or 68%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite a $589 million increase in average balance of securities, the corresponding interest income increase was muted by the overall decline in rates earned. The Company recorded a net benefit of $1.9 million for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $1.1 million benefit to provision for credit losses for loans and a $800,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures consistent with the improvement in underlying CECL model factors along with increased line utilization in the Commercial & Industrial portfolio during the quarter. Non-interest income increased $4.9 million, or 36%, to $18.6 million. Wealth management and trust income totaled a record $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing $1.6 million, or 27%, over the fourth quarter a year ago. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and led to an increase of assets under management by $949 million over the past twelve months.

Retail deposit service charges increased $827,000 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, a period severely impacted by the pandemic. The increase also reflects the expansion into Central/Eastern Kentucky.

Card income increased $1.8 million, or 81%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. Growth trends in both debit and credit card portfolios remain positive, as card income benefited significantly from improving economic activity, with consumers and businesses increasing their spending, complimented by a meaningful contribution from the Central/Eastern Kentucky market.

Treasury management fees increased by $365,000, or 24%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 38% from the fourth quarter a year ago primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations stemming from a rising rate environment that has cooled. Non-interest expenses increased $5.5 million to $34.6 million. Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $4.1 million, or 25%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the merger. Full time equivalent employees increased to 820 at December 31, 2021, from 641 at December 31, 2020, as the Bank added 184 associates in connection with its expansion into Central/Eastern Kentucky.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $530,000, or 25%, as 19 branches were added with the second quarter expansion into Central/Eastern Kentucky.

Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $609,000, or 26%. The majority of the increase related to the merger, as the system conversion did not occur until late August.

Card processing expense increased $636,000, consistent with the card income revenue trend discussed throughout.

Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business increased $958,000, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic. Consistent with the Company's strategic plan, a significant investment was made to advertise and promote the Bank in the Central/Eastern Kentucky market in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company increased its contribution to the Bank's foundation established to support various community initiatives, due to outstanding 2021 operational results.

Capital and deposit tax declined $506,000, or 48%, as the Company has transitioned to record Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.

A large tax credit was completed during the fourth quarter a year ago, leading to $2.9 million in additional tax credit amortization expense for that period.

Other non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million, or 92%, primarily due to merger related items such as core deposit intangible amortization, increased card rewards expense and insurance captive expenses. Financial Condition - December 31, 2021 Compared with December 31, 2020 Total assets increased $2.04 billion year over year, or 44%, to $6.65 billion boosted by the merger and strong organic growth. Total loans increased $638 million year over year, or 18%, to $4.17 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.05 billion, or 35%, over the past twelve months. Approximately $756 million of the year over year growth was associated with the Central/Eastern Kentucky market and $291 million, or 10%, related to legacy bank growth. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of December 31, 2021, from 38% at December 31, 2020, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining below pre-pandemic levels. The Company acquired nearly $400 million in debt securities related to the current year merger and has deployed $192 million of excess cash into securities in 2021, contributing significantly to the $593 million of growth in the investment portfolio over the past twelve months. Total deposits increased $1.80 billion, or 45%, from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $569 million of the growth. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at December 31, 2021, as the Central/Eastern Kentucky market added approximately $1.08 billion to total deposits. Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million compared to net loan recoveries of $19,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $7 million, or 0.18%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $13 million, or 0.44%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at December 31, 2020. These strong metrics along with an improving economic forecast, resulted in a ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) of 1.34%(2) at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company remained "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 10.17% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.22%(1) at December 31, 2021, compared to 9.56%(1) and 9.28%(1), respectively, at December 31, 2020. In November, 2021, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021. No shares were repurchased in the current year and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023. Results of Operations - Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2021 Net interest income increased $699,000, or 2%, over the prior quarter to $46.2 million, consistent with the continued decline in cost of funds and organic loan growth. While overall NIM was challenged by increased levels of excess liquidity, loan yield contraction showed signs of stabilization in the fourth quarter of 2021. Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with solid traditional credit metrics, the Company recorded a $1.1 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net benefit of $1.0 million to provision for credit losses on loans. Non-interest income increased $990,000, or 6%, to $18.6 million. Higher card income, deposit service fees, wealth management and trust service fees, treasury management fees and mortgage banking income all contributed to the quarterly increase.



Non-interest expenses remained flat compared to the prior quarter at $34.6 million. Financial Condition - December 31, 2021, Compared with September 30, 2021 Total assets increased $465 million on a linked quarter basis to $6.65 billion, reflecting organic increases in loans and investment securities. Total loans (excluding PPP) increased $71 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage was 41% as of December 31, 2021 and unchanged compared to September 30, 2021. While remaining well below pre-pandemic levels, commercial and industrial line usage increased to 32% at year-end compared to 29% at September 30, 2021. Total deposits increased $445 million, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis, due to higher deposit levels consistent with the seasonal increase in public funds and growth in balances for both existing and new customers. About the Company Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.65 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SYBT." This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed Commonwealth Bancshares merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of Commonwealth Bancshares' operations with those of Stock Yards will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by Stock Yards' issuance of additional shares of Stock Yards common stock in connection with the merger; economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiary operates; competition for the Company's customers from other providers of financial services; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company's customers; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Contact: T. Clay Stinnett Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (502) 625-0890 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Income Statement Data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 46,328 $ 36,301 $ 171,508 $ 136,133 Interest income: Loans $ 43,671 $ 36,007 $ 164,073 $ 137,699 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 287 65 645 738 Mortgage loans held for sale 74 174 249 533 Securities 3,476 2,093 12,109 8,901 Total interest income 47,508 38,339 177,076 147,871 Interest expense: Deposits 1,279 1,802 5,627 10,478 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 11 8 38 72 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 36 277 337 1,400 Total interest expense 1,326 2,087 6,002 11,950 Net interest income 46,182 36,252 171,074 135,921 Provision for credit losses (6) (1,900 ) 500 (753 ) 18,418 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 48,082 35,752 171,827 117,503 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 7,379 5,805 27,613 23,406 Deposit service charges 1,907 1,080 5,852 4,161 Debit and credit card income 4,012 2,219 13,456 8,480 Treasury management fees 1,871 1,506 6,912 5,407 Mortgage banking income 1,062 1,708 4,724 6,155 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 764 487 2,553 1,775 Bank owned life insurance 272 166 914 693 Other 1,337 727 3,826 1,822 Total non-interest income 18,604 13,698 65,850 51,899 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,146 14,072 63,034 51,368 Employee benefits 3,189 2,173 13,479 11,064 Net occupancy and equipment 2,667 2,137 9,688 8,182 Technology and communication 2,956 2,347 11,145 8,732 Debit and credit card processing 1,334 698 4,494 2,606 Marketing and business development 1,793 835 4,150 2,383 Postage, printing and supplies 714 423 2,213 1,778 Legal and professional 755 597 2,583 2,392 FDIC Insurance 706 323 1,847 1,217 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 52 2,955 367 3,096 Capital and deposit based taxes 549 1,055 2,090 4,386 Merger expenses - - 19,025 - Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - 474 - Other 2,711 1,414 7,691 4,455 Total non-interest expenses 34,572 29,029 142,280 101,659 Income before income tax expense 32,114 20,421 95,397 67,743 Income tax expense 7,525 2,685 20,752 8,874 Net income $ 24,589 $ 17,736 $ 74,645 $ 58,869 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.79 $ 3.00 $ 2.61 Net income per share - Diluted 0.92 0.78 2.97 2.59 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.27 1.10 1.08 Weighted average shares - Basic 26,492 22,593 24,898 22,563 Weighted average shares - Diluted 26,800 22,794 25,156 22,768 December 31, Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 Loans $ 4,169,303 $ 3,531,596 Allowance for credit losses on loans 53,898 51,920 Total assets 6,646,025 4,608,629 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,755,754 1,187,057 Interest bearing deposits 4,031,760 2,801,577 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 31,639 Stockholders' equity 675,869 440,701 Total shares outstanding 26,596 22,692 Book value per share (1) $ 25.41 $ 19.42 Tangible common equity per share (1) 20.09 18.78 Market value per share 63.88 40.48 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Average Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 699,222 $ 271,277 $ 446,783 $ 229,905 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,556 28,951 11,170 20,156 Available for sale debt securities 1,099,235 510,677 898,934 453,082 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,376 11,284 10,824 11,284 Loans 4,172,676 3,483,298 3,951,257 3,304,909 Total interest earning assets 5,993,065 4,305,487 5,318,968 4,019,336 Total assets 6,406,612 4,512,874 5,626,886 4,217,593 Interest bearing deposits 3,798,666 2,689,103 3,302,262 2,507,545 Total deposits 5,559,577 3,888,247 4,881,057 3,608,487 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 86,911 55,825 73,130 49,820 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,174 48,771 16,317 61,483 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,892,751 2,793,699 3,391,709 2,618,848 Total stockholders' equity 668,287 433,596 573,261 420,119 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.52 % 1.56 % 1.33 % 1.40 % Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.60 % 16.27 % 13.02 % 14.01 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.07 % 3.35 % 3.22 % 3.39 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.65 % 27.40 % 27.74 % 27.60 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 53.24 % 58.06 % 59.94 % 54.06 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.17 % 9.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.22 % 9.28 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.19 % 9.96 % Total risk-based capital 12.79 % 13.36 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.94 % 12.23 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.94 % 12.23 % Leverage 8.86 % 9.57 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,128,244 $ 833,470 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 678,405 508,672 Commercial and industrial 967,022 775,154 Commercial and industrial - PPP 140,734 550,186 Residential real estate - owner occupied 400,695 239,191 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 281,018 140,930 Construction and land development 299,206 291,764 Home equity lines of credit 138,976 95,366 Consumer 104,294 71,874 Leases 13,622 14,786 Credit cards 17,087 10,203 Total loans and leases $ 4,169,303 $ 3,531,596 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 6,712 $ 12,514 Troubled debt restructurings 12 16 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 684 649 Total non-performing loans 7,408 13,179 Other real estate owned 7,212 281 Total non-performing assets $ 14,620 $ 13,460 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.18 % 0.37 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.29 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.36 % 1.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 728 % 394 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,535 ) $ 19 $ (6,176 ) $ (1,645 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.04 % 0.00 % -0.16 % -0.05 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 $ 36,301 Net interest income $ 46,182 $ 45,483 $ 41,584 $ 37,825 $ 36,252 Provision for credit losses (6) (1,900 ) (1,525 ) 4,147 (1,475 ) 500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 48,082 47,008 37,437 39,300 35,752 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 7,379 7,128 6,858 6,248 5,805 Deposit service charges 1,907 1,768 1,233 944 1,080 Debit and credit card income 4,012 3,887 3,284 2,273 2,219 Treasury management fees 1,871 1,771 1,730 1,540 1,506 Mortgage banking income 1,062 915 1,303 1,444 1,708 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 764 780 545 464 487 Bank owned life insurance 272 275 206 161 166 Other 1,337 1,090 629 770 727 Total non-interest income 18,604 17,614 15,788 13,844 13,698 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,146 17,381 15,680 12,827 14,072 Employee benefits 3,189 3,662 3,367 3,261 2,173 Net occupancy and equipment 2,667 2,732 2,244 2,045 2,137 Technology and communication 2,956 3,173 2,670 2,346 2,347 Debit and credit card processing 1,334 1,479 976 705 698 Marketing and business development 1,793 1,011 822 524 835 Postage, printing and supplies 714 630 460 409 423 Legal and professional 755 700 666 462 597 FDIC Insurance 706 387 349 405 323 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 52 53 231 31 2,955 Capital and deposit based taxes 549 556 527 458 1,055 Merger expenses - 525 18,100 400 - Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - 474 - - Other 2,711 2,269 1,611 1,100 1,414 Total non-interest expenses 34,572 34,558 48,177 24,973 29,029 Income before income tax expense 32,114 30,064 5,048 28,171 20,421 Income tax expense 7,525 6,902 864 5,461 2,685 Net income $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 $ 17,736 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.87 $ 0.17 $ 1.00 $ 0.79 Net income per share - Diluted 0.92 0.87 0.17 0.99 0.78 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.27 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 26,492 26,485 23,932 22,622 22,593 Weighted average shares - Diluted 26,800 26,726 24,171 22,865 22,794 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Cash and due from banks $ 62,304 $ 84,520 $ 58,477 $ 43,061 $ 43,179 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 898,888 500,421 481,716 289,920 274,766 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,614 10,201 5,420 6,579 22,547 Available for sale debt securities 1,180,298 1,070,148 1,006,908 672,167 586,978 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,376 9,376 14,475 10,228 11,284 Loans 4,169,303 4,189,117 4,206,392 3,635,156 3,531,596 Allowance for credit losses on loans 53,898 56,533 59,424 50,714 51,920 Goodwill 135,830 135,830 136,529 12,513 12,513 Total assets 6,646,025 6,181,188 6,088,072 4,794,075 4,608,629 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,755,754 1,744,790 1,743,953 1,370,183 1,187,057 Interest bearing deposits 4,031,760 3,597,234 3,516,153 2,829,779 2,801,577 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 75,466 74,406 63,942 51,681 47,979 Federal funds purchased 10,374 10,908 10,947 8,642 11,464 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 10,000 24,180 31,639 Stockholders' equity 675,869 663,547 651,089 443,232 440,701 Total shares outstanding 26,596 26,585 26,588 22,781 22,692 Book value per share (1) $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 $ 19.42 Tangible common equity per share (1) 20.09 19.63 19.16 18.82 18.78 Market value per share 63.88 58.65 50.89 51.06 40.48 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.17 % 10.73 % 10.69 % 9.25 % 9.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.22 % 8.64 % 8.57 % 8.97 % 9.28 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.43 % 10.75 % 9.88 % 9.44 % 9.61 % Total risk-based capital 12.79 % 12.61 % 12.80 % 13.39 % 13.36 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.94 % 11.69 % 11.79 % 12.32 % 12.23 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.94 % 11.69 % 11.79 % 12.32 % 12.23 % Leverage 8.86 % 8.98 % 10.26 % 9.46 % 9.57 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 699,222 $ 532,549 $ 313,954 $ 235,370 $ 271,277 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,556 8,875 8,678 14,618 28,951 Available for sale debt securities 1,099,235 1,034,712 793,696 661,175 510,677 Loans 4,172,676 4,173,260 3,844,662 3,605,760 3,483,298 Total interest earning assets 5,993,065 5,760,760 4,972,914 4,527,563 4,305,487 Total assets 6,406,612 6,139,176 5,226,654 4,710,836 4,512,874 Interest bearing deposits 3,798,666 3,525,785 3,055,360 2,815,986 2,689,103 Total deposits 5,559,577 5,297,917 4,552,583 4,094,179 3,888,247 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 86,911 82,048 66,591 56,536 55,825 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,174 10,000 19,135 29,270 48,771 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,892,751 3,617,833 3,141,086 2,901,792 2,793,699 Total stockholders' equity 668,287 660,099 516,427 444,821 433,596 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.52 % 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.96 % 1.56 % Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.60 % 13.92 % 3.25 % 20.71 % 16.27 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.07 % 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.39 % 3.35 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.65 % 27.85 % 27.48 % 26.77 % 27.40 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 53.24 % 54.63 % 83.86 % 48.29 % 58.06 % Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,128,244 $ 1,142,647 $ 1,170,461 $ 876,523 $ 833,470 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 678,405 652,631 604,120 527,316 508,672 Commercial and industrial 967,022 910,923 845,038 742,505 775,154 Commercial and industrial - PPP 140,734 231,335 377,021 612,885 550,186 Residential real estate - owner occupied 400,695 398,069 377,783 262,516 239,191 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 281,018 277,045 273,782 136,380 140,930 Construction and land development 299,206 303,642 281,149 281,815 291,764 Home equity lines of credit 138,976 140,027 142,468 91,233 95,366 Consumer 104,294 104,629 105,439 78,326 71,874 Leases 13,622 12,348 14,171 14,115 14,786 Credit cards 17,087 15,821 14,960 11,542 10,203 Total loans and leases $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 $ 3,531,596 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 6,712 $ 5,036 $ 12,814 $ 12,913 $ 12,514 Troubled debt restructurings 12 13 14 15 16 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 684 - 1,050 1,377 649 Total non-performing loans 7,408 5,049 13,878 14,305 13,179 Other real estate owned 7,212 7,229 648 281 281 Total non-performing assets $ 14,620 $ 12,278 $ 14,526 $ 14,586 $ 13,460 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.41 % 1.49 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 728 % 1120 % 428 % 355 % 394 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,535 ) $ (1,891 ) $ (2,743 ) $ (6 ) $ 19 Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.04 % -0.05 % -0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 4,801 $ 4,506 $ 4,440 $ 3,989 $ 3,852 Full-time equivalent employees 820 794 823 638 641 (1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders' equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to tangible stockholders' equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 675,869 $ 663,547 $ 651,089 $ 443,232 $ 440,701 Less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (135,830 ) (136,529 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (5,596 ) (5,871 ) (5,162 ) (1,885 ) (1,962 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 534,443 $ 521,846 $ 509,398 $ 428,834 $ 426,226 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 6,646,025 $ 6,181,188 $ 6,088,072 $ 4,794,075 $ 4,608,629 Less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (135,830 ) (136,529 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (5,596 ) (5,871 ) (5,162 ) (1,885 ) (1,962 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 6,504,599 $ 6,039,487 $ 5,946,381 $ 4,779,677 $ 4,594,154 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 10.17 % 10.73 % 10.69 % 9.25 % 9.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.22 % 8.64 % 8.57 % 8.97 % 9.28 % Total shares outstanding (e) 26,596 26,585 26,588 22,781 22,692 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 $ 19.42 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 20.09 19.63 19.16 18.82 18.78 (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 $ 3,531,596 Less: PPP loans (140,734 ) (231,335 ) (377,021 ) (612,885 ) (550,186 ) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 4,028,569 $ 3,957,782 $ 3,829,371 $ 3,022,271 $ 2,981,410 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 53,898 $ 56,533 $ 59,424 $ 50,714 $ 51,920 Total non-performing loans (d) 7,408 5,049 13,878 14,305 13,179 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.34 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 1.68 % 1.74 % Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.44 % (3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 34,572 $ 34,558 $ 48,177 $ 24,973 $ 29,029 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses - (525 ) (18,100 ) (400 ) - Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (52 ) (53 ) (231 ) (31 ) (2,955 ) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 34,520 $ 33,980 $ 29,846 $ 24,542 $ 26,074 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 $ 36,301 Total non-interest income 18,604 17,614 15,788 13,844 13,698 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 64,932 $ 63,257 $ 57,449 $ 51,718 $ 49,999 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 53.24 % 54.63 % 83.86 % 48.29 % 58.06 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 53.16 % 53.72 % 51.95 % 47.45 % 52.15 % Twelve months ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 12/31/20 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 142,280 $ 101,659 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses (19,025 ) - Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (367 ) (3,096 ) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 122,888 $ 98,563 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 171,508 $ 136,133 Total non-interest income 65,850 51,899 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 237,358 $ 188,032 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 59.94 % 54.06 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 51.77 % 52.42 % (5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized. (6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Provision for credit losses - loans $ (1,100 ) $ (1,000 ) $ 4,697 $ (1,200 ) $ 1,400 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures (800 ) (525 ) (550 ) (275 ) (900 ) Total provision for credit losses $ (1,900 ) $ (1,525 ) $ 4,147 $ (1,475 ) $ 500 (7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.As a result of the substantial impact that non-recurring items related to the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition had on results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 Net income, as reported (a) $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 $ 17,736 Add: Non-recurring merger expenses - 525 18,100 400 - Add: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - - 7,397 - - Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income - (121 ) (4,360 ) (78 ) - Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 24,589 $ 23,577 $ 24,327 $ 23,026 $ 17,736 Total average assets (c) $ 6,406,612 $ 6,139,176 $ 5,226,654 $ 4,710,836 $ 4,512,874 Total average equity (d ) 668,287 660,099 516,427 444,821 433,596 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 1.52 % 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.96 % 1.56 % Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.87 % 1.98 % 1.56 % Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 14.60 % 13.92 % 3.25 % 20.71 % 16.23 % Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 14.60 % 14.17 % 18.89 % 20.99 % 16.23 %



