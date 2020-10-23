Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.    SYBT

STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.

(SYBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stock Yards Bancorp recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Best Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:33am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, has been named to Newsweek magazine’s inaugural listing of America’s Best Banks 2021. Newsweek’s ranking recognizes the financial institutions that “best serve their customer’s needs in these challenging times”. Stock Yards Bank was ranked as the Best “Small Bank” in the state of Kentucky.

"Stock Yards Bank is proud to have been named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek magazine," said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Stock Yard Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since 1904, we have focused on providing superior, personal service to the businesses, individuals and families in the communities we serve. Being on the list of Best Banks in America is due to the hard work and commitment of the Stock Yards’ employees and their unrelenting focus on the customer."

Hillebrand added, "Stock Yards has thrived for more than 100 years by combining the products and services that customers need with the accessibility and personal service they demand. We take great pride in offering the ‘best of both worlds’ – modern banking services with a community bank feel. Whether a small business looking to grow, a large corporation seeking new solutions, a growing family finding a new home or customers navigating long term financial planning, we always strive to delight our customers."

Newsweek magazine worked in partnership with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, to create this inaugural list of the Best Banks in America. Newsweek’s announcement states, “From a universe of more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, we assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts they offer based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories.”

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.3 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1998 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that was established in 1904 and has 40 bank offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan areas, offering banking services to individuals, families, small businesses and corporations as well as wealth management and trust services to its customers.

Contact:

Nick Papachristou
Senior Vice President,
Director of Marketing
(502) 625-0390

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.
10:33aSTOCK YARDS BANCORP : recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Best Banks
AQ
10:33aStock Yards Bancorp recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Best Banks
GL
10/21STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/21STOCK YARDS BANCORP : Elects Ja Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board, Effective J..
AQ
10/21Stock Yards Bancorp Elects Ja Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board, Effective ..
GL
09/18STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15STOCK YARDS BANCORP : to Participate in the Stephens Virtual Bank Forum
BU
09/02STOCK YARDS BANCORP : to Participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conf..
BU
08/19STOCK YARDS BANCORP : to Participate in a Series of Investor Meetings
BU
08/19STOCK YARDS BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 Per Common Share
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 189 M - -
Net income 2020 54,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 870 M 870 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,75 $
Last Close Price 38,37 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hillebrand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip S. Poindexter President
David P. Heintzman Chairman
Thomas Clay Stinnett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Norman Tasman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.-6.55%870
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%164 328
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.72%57 015
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.75%50 977
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.24%48 586
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group