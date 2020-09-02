Log in
STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC.

(SYBT)
Stock Yards Bancorp : to Participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference

09/02/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James Virtual U.S. Bank Conference to be held virtually September 9 - 10, 2020, and will participate in a series of virtual meetings with institutional investors on September 9th.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before September 9, 2020.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.3 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”


© Business Wire 2020
