Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Stockland
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:36 am
4.02 AUD   -2.43%
05:27pSTOCKLAND : 1H22 Results Annexure
PU
04:58pSTOCKLAND : 1H22 Results Presentation
PU
04:58pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4D (including Stockland Interim Financial Report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockland : 1H22 Results Annexure

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

1H22 Annexure

23 February 2022

Whiteman Edge, WA

ersonal use only

Contents

About Stockland

Financial Results and Capital Management

Commercial Property

Communities

Figures are rounded to nearest million, unless otherwise stated.

2

Percentages are calculated based on the figures rounded to one decimal place.

Calleya, WA

Percentage changes are calculated on the prior corresponding period unless otherwise stated.

Note: All relevant Group financials include Retirement Living, which is classified as a discontinued operation.

use only

Stockland quick facts

Trust - $10.5bn1

Town

Logistics

Workplace

Centres

14%

39%

21%

portfolio weighting3

portfolio weighting3

portfolio weighting3

244

23

105

assets

assets

assets

Ownership

Ownership

Ownership

interests valued at

interests valued at

interests valued at

$5.6bn

$2.9bn

$2.1bn

1H22 Income Mix

Target

Commercial Property

Residential

Corporation - $3.9bn2

Residential

Retirement

Land Lease

16%

Living

Communities

7%

3%

portfolio weighting3

portfolio weighting3

portfolio weighting3

Around 82,000

59

33

lots remaining

established villages

Land Lease

Net funds employed

1

Communities

~9,000

$2.1bn

Aspire village

End market value

1

lots remaining

$23.2bn

Development village

Retirement

Land Lease

Unallocated corporate

Total

Living

Communities

overheads

ersonal

Recurring FFO6

60%

65%

-%

5%

-%

(5)%

65%

Development FFO6

40%

7%

31%

-%

1%

(4)%

35%

1.

Net Funds Employed (NFE). Excludes WIP and sundry properties of $0.4bn.

2.

Includes NFE of: Residential $2.1bn, Retirement Living $1.0bn, Land Lease Communities $0.5bn and other assets $0.3bn.

3.

Includes WIP and sundry properties of $0.4bn. Cost to completion provision, deferred land payments and option payments are excluded.

4.

Includes assets held for sale and Stockland Townsville (excluding Nathan Street disposed December 2021).

3

5.

Reflects reclassification of six assets into Workplace from Logistics.

6.

The reported recurring profit methodology has been updated to align to FFO (excluding amortisation and straight-line rental income).

Note: All relevant Group financials include Retirement Living, which is classified as a discontinued operation.

We are well positioned with a diverse portfolio

Book value by state1,2

only

WA - $0.9bn, 6% of portfolio

5

11

Commercial

Residential

use

2

4

22%

Retirement

Land Lease3

6%

1%

54%

ersonal

SA & ACT - $0.1bn, 1% of portfolio

17%

-

1

Commercial

Residential

12

-

Retirement

Land Lease

1. Includes WIP & sundry properties of $0.4bn. Includes cost to complete provisions, deferred land payments and options payments.

2. RL established and development assets at same location are treated as a single property/project.

3. Includes sites in planning and under review.

4. Includes assets held for sale and Stockland Townsville (excluding Nathan Street disposed December 2021).

Note - Percentages may not add due to rounding. All relevant Group financials include Retirement Living, which is classified as a discontinued operation.

QLD - $3.6bn, 22% of portfolio

134

13

Commercial

Residential

9

17

Retirement

Land Lease3

NSW - $8.9bn, 54% of portfolio

29

9

Commercial

Residential

20

3

Retirement

Land Lease

VIC - $2.9bn, 17% of portfolio

10

20

Commercial

Residential

18

9

Retirement

Land Lease3

4

ersonal use only

Financial results and capital management

Annexure

89 Quarry Road, Erskine Park, NSW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:22:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STOCKLAND
05:27pSTOCKLAND : 1H22 Results Annexure
PU
04:58pSTOCKLAND : 1H22 Results Presentation
PU
04:58pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4D (including Stockland Interim Financial Report)
PU
02/18STOCKLAND : CARE Grants applications open
PU
02/15STOCKLAND : and Sekisui House to meet housing needs in Sydney growth areas
PU
02/09STOCKLAND : Rocky Sunday Markets move to Stockland Rockampton
PU
02/08STOCKLAND : Summer Eats and Beats launches at Kinchin Lane
PU
01/17STOCKLAND : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SGP
PU
01/08STOCKLAND : Summer wheelchair series set to serve aces at Hume Tennis Centre Stockland Hig..
PU
2021STOCKLAND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STOCKLAND
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 999 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2022 857 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2022 3 642 M 2 632 M 2 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 9 582 M 6 924 M 6 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float -
Chart STOCKLAND
Duration : Period :
Stockland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,02 AUD
Average target price 4,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarun Gupta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Alison C Harrop Chief Financial Officer
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Sharmila Tsourdalakis Chief Innovation, Marketing & Technology Officer
Justin Louis Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOCKLAND-2.83%7 080
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.33%36 311
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED21.04%36 291
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.37.87%35 707
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.34%34 968
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.25%30 875