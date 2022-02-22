Stockland : 1H22 Results Annexure
About Stockland
Financial Results and Capital Management
Commercial Property
Communities
Stockland quick facts
Trust - $
10.5bn 1
Town
Logistics
Workplace
Centres
14%
39%
21%
portfolio weighting
3
portfolio weighting
3
portfolio weighting
3
24
4
23
10
5
assets
assets
assets
Ownership
Ownership
Ownership
interests valued at
interests valued at
interests valued at
$5.6bn
$2.9bn
$2.1bn
1H22 Income Mix
Target
Commercial Property
Residential
Corporation - $
3.9bn 2
Residential
Retirement
Land Lease
16%
Living
Communities
7%
3%
portfolio weighting
3
portfolio weighting
3
portfolio weighting
3
Around
82,000
59
33
lots remaining
established villages
Land Lease
Net funds employed
1
Communities
~9,000
$2.1bn
Aspire village
End market value
1
lots remaining
$23.2bn
Development village
Retirement
Land Lease
Unallocated corporate
Total
Living
Communities
overheads
Recurring FFO
6
60%
65%
-%
5%
-%
(5)%
65%
Development FFO
6
40%
7%
31%
-%
1%
(4)%
35%
1.
Net Funds Employed (NFE). Excludes WIP and sundry properties of $0.4bn.
2.
Includes NFE of: Residential $2.1bn, Retirement Living $1.0bn, Land Lease Communities $0.5bn and other assets $0.3bn.
3.
Includes WIP and sundry properties of $0.4bn. Cost to completion provision, deferred land payments and option payments are excluded.
4.
Includes assets held for sale and Stockland Townsville (excluding Nathan Street disposed December 2021).
3
5.
Reflects reclassification of six assets into Workplace from Logistics.
6.
The reported recurring profit methodology has been updated to align to FFO (excluding amortisation and straight-line rental income).
Note: All relevant Group financials include Retirement Living, which is classified as a discontinued operation.
We are well positioned with a diverse portfolio
Book value by state
1,2
only
WA - $0.9bn, 6% of portfolio
5
11
Commercial
Residential
use
2
4
22%
Retirement
Land Lease
3
6%
1%
54%
ersonal
SA & ACT - $0.1bn,
1% of portfolio
17%
-
1
Commercial
Residential
12
-
Retirement
Land Lease
1. Includes WIP & sundry properties of $0.4bn. Includes cost to complete provisions, deferred land payments and options payments.
2. RL established and development assets at same location are treated as a single property/project.
3. Includes sites in planning and under review.
4. Includes assets held for sale and Stockland Townsville (excluding Nathan Street disposed December 2021).
Note - Percentages may not add due to rounding. All relevant Group financials include Retirement Living, which is classified as a discontinued operation.
QLD - $3.6bn, 22% of portfolio
13
4
13
Commercial
Residential
9
17
Retirement
Land Lease
3
NSW - $8.9bn, 54% of portfolio
29
9
Commercial
Residential
20
3
Retirement
Land Lease
VIC - $2.9bn, 17% of portfolio
10
20
Commercial
Residential
18
9
Retirement
Land Lease
3
4
Financial results and capital management
Annexure
89 Quarry Road, Erskine Park, NSW
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.