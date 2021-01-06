Stockland : All abilities park officially opens for everyone in time for Christmas

Media release

Stockland is pleased to today celebrate the opening of the first inclusive park in the South East of Melbourne. Located in its Edgebrook community, the park has been specially for designed particularly for children and families living with autism (ASD).

The park has been carefully designed to encourage learning with an abundance of experiences to support children with sensory processing, social interaction and movement. It will be named 'Variety Livvi's Place' - after the Children's Charity that has played a key role in ensuring the park would provide a safe, fun and welcoming experience for all children.

Designed alongside experts in play and behavioural child development, the broader park incorporates features such as water sensory zones, quiet spaces and themed zones, which all play an important role for those on the spectrum to find calmness in a busy playspace.

Construction started at the park in February 2020 and the final part of the development, the flight deck, has just been completed - rendering the park now fully complete and open to all. The park also includes a shaded barbeque area, toilet facilities, slides, swings and more.

Kerry Balci, Project Director at Edgebrook said: 'Stockland is delighted that the park is now ready for those in the community to enjoy, just in time for the festive period.

'Stockland is committed to creating inclusive play spaces for all children, regardless of their age and abilities.

'We are proud to be able to develop this beautiful park at Edgebrook which truly caters to our diverse and growing community. We're looking forward to seeing how local community members make the most of the new playspace at Stockland Edgebrook just in time for Christmas,' Ms Balci said.

The Stockland Edgebrook team has been working alongside the City of Casey, children's charity Variety and property and infrastructure consultants Spiire to bring the park to life. In its continued partnership with Variety, Stockland aims to create even more inclusive play spaces for all children, regardless of their age and abilities.

Kim Becherand, National Manager Inclusive Play at Variety - the Children's Charity said playspaces like Variety Livvi's Place at Edgebrook that engages all children, their families and friends in play are fundamental in creating inclusive communities right across Australia.

'At Variety we believe that all children deserve a fair go and this includes the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of play. Working with the dedicated project team we have created an incredible space where everyone is included, valued and feels they belong. Where everyone can play and most importantly, play together.

'Variety Livvi's Place playspaces are a key element of our broader mission to make sure no child misses out. We are so proud of our continuing partnerships with Stockland as a key element in our mission for every local council area to have at least one inclusive playspace,' Ms. Becherand said.

Trevor Griffin, manager of City Design & Construction, City of Casey, said: 'Variety Livvi's Place is a very welcome addition to the growing and all-inclusive community that lives within the City of Casey. We encourage projects like this that cater to the whole community.'

Jasmine Ong, Spiire Senior Associate and Design Advisor, said: 'Designed in collaboration with Occupational Therapist, Katie Greig, this inclusive play space caters for cognitive aspects, sensory sensitivities and empathy intelligence. It combines a balance of amenity, therapy, education, ecology, colour and the seven senses. We are proud to be able to deliver on our commitment to design socially inclusive spaces that all people can engage with.'

Stockland is committed to providing all current and future residents with communal and open spaces, recognising that with growing communities, residents consider liveability as a crucial aspect of moving home. That's why each Stockland park has been developed with the community in mind.

Stockland Edgebrook is located in Melbourne's south-eastern suburb of Clyde; one of the newest and fastest growing areas in the City of Casey.

For more information, please visit: www.stockland.com.au/Edgebrook

ENDS

Notes to the Editor: