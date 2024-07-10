Stockland Corporation Limited is an Australia-based creator and curator of connected communities. The Company is a diversified real estate group in Australia, creating communities and whole of life housing solutions across its master planned and Land Lease Communities. It owns, funds, develops, and manages portfolios of residential and land lease communities, retail town centers, and workplace and logistics assets. The Company operates through three segments: commercial property, communities, and other. Its commercial property segment invests in, develops, and manages retail town centers, workplace, and logistics properties. The Companyâs communities segment invests in, develops, sells, and manages a range of master planned communities, land-leased communities, and apartments. Its other segment includes the retirement living business and other items.

