Stockland Chairman, Tom Pockett, announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Johnston to the Stockland Board, effective 1 October 2024. Mr. Johnston was most recently the Chief Executive Officer at the listed property group GPT, and has previously held roles as the Managing Director of Frasers Property Australia (formerly the listed property group Australand) and a number of senior management positions with Lendlease both in Australia and overseas. Bob holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (First Class Honours) from James Cook University.