Stockland : LEGO certified store and suite of new stores open at Stockland Townsville this month

Media release

Stockland Townsville is pleased to welcome a number of exciting new retailers to the centre this month.

The new stores will include Cotton On, Shaver Shop, City Chic, Factorie, and the highly anticipated LEGO® Certified Store. Stacey and Stacey, Universal and Specsavers will also be expanding to larger stores.

The LEGO® Group's new 186 square metre store will be its third location in Queensland, and is one of the shops set to open at Stockland Townsville this month.

Troy Taylor, General Manager Australia and New Zealand, The LEGO® Group, said: "The LEGO® brand mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative free play and developing the imagination.

"The brand, which has delighted generations of children and adults, has been available in Australia for over 60 years. We now look forward to showcasing the creative potential of the LEGO® brick with Townsville's first LEGO® Certified Store."

Andrew Stallan, Centre Manager at Stockland Townsville, said that the team has worked hard to ensure strength and diversity in the new retailers coming in.

"Our team has listened to what the community wants to see at our centre and responded by securing a really great mix of national brands and up-and-comers that we know customers will love.

"We're particularly excited to welcome a first-to-market LEGO® Certified Store which will be the only one of its kind north of Brisbane, giving our customers the exclusive opportunity to engage with this type of retailer outside of a major metropolitan city."

Townsville's new LEGO® Certified Store will incorporate bespoke brick features that are a tribute to local Queensland icons and landmarks, in addition to some of Australia's widest selections of LEGO® sets.

The new stores are expected to open by the end of October 2022, with more to come in November including Pivot, Burger Urge, Subway and a newly expanded Adairs.