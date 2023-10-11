Stockland General Manager - Residential (WA) Col Dutton has been named as the new National President of the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) for the next two years.

The UDIA is the development industry's most broadly representative industry association, with more than 2,500 member companies spanning top tier global enterprises and consultants, to local governments and small-scale developers.

Mr Dutton was elected as National President at the UDIA AGM on 28 September 2023, after having served as National Vice President for the past four years. He is currently President of UDIA WA and was previously President of the UDIA Gold Coast branch from 2007 to 2010.

With more than 20 years' experience in the property industry, Mr Dutton has lead Stockland in Western Australia since 2011, and prior to this he held senior roles with Stockland in Queensland and in local government.

A committed industry advocate, Mr Dutton said he was looking forward to steering the UDIA as its new national president, including addressing the building industry skills shortage, promoting high standards for urban development, and sustainability.

"I am incredibly proud of everything the UDIA has achieved over its 50-year history, and I look forward to leading the organisation on a national level for the next two years," said Mr Dutton.

"The UDIA has a strong legacy of driving important conversations with policy makers across all levels of government and with other stakeholders, and I'll be continuing this engagement as president with evidence based solutions to build better communities for future generations."

