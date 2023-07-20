Link to images

Stockland has started construction on its Yatala Distribution Centre South, located between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, helping to meet demand for quality logistics and warehousing needs in the region.

Yatala Distribution Centre South - to be built by CIP Constructions - has direct access to the M1 Pacific Motorway and is strategically located close to major consumer markets, infrastructure, and employment hubs including Brisbane and Gold Coast airports, and the Port of Brisbane.

Stockland Executive General Manager Commercial Property, Gavin Boswarva said there is an increasing need for quality logistics facilities to meet the population growth in South East Queensland.

"As a leading creator of masterplanned communities with a proven track record of delivering tens of thousands of homes in Queensland over the past two decades, we understand the vital importance of distribution centres like this in meeting the direct and indirect consumer demands of new residents moving to the region," said Mr Boswarva.

"The demand for e-commerce is driving the need for more freight, warehousing, and manufacturing space across the country. Along the eastern seaboard, the per person space requirement is expected to grow from around seven square metres to nine square metres by 2025. Yatala Distribution Centre South will provide almost 20,000 square metres of warehouse space.

"From LED technology and security systems to automotive components and sustainable food packaging, Yatala's other three stages are already home to a diverse mix of manufacturing, warehousing and logistics tenants - all of which have been attracted to its great location and accessibility to employee and customer markets.

"Its modern design and environmental features will also help tenants to reduce their occupancy costs and provide an improved indoor environment to support the health and wellbeing of those who work and visit the facility," added Mr Boswarva.

Yatala Distribution Centre South is part of Stockland's Yatala Distribution Centre, which will contribute a total of 62,500 square metres of freight, manufacturing, and warehouse space to drive and support the Queensland economy 24/7.

The Federal Member for Forde, Bert van Manen said he welcomes this ongoing investment by Stockland into the local economy.

"It's great to see Stockland continuing to invest in the Forde Electorate with the sod turning taking place, marking the next stage of development for the Yatala Distribution Centre," said Mr van Manen.

"The legacy investment that the Former Coalition Government made to Exit 41 will further assist businesses and tenants alike, meaning they'll be able to access Yatala Distribution Centre with ease."

CIP Constructions State Manager for Queensland, Dan Burley said it was a pleasure to have been awarded the next stage of Stockland's Yatala development.

"CIP Constructions has recently successfully completed the previous stage which has allowed us to relocate our team to this next stage, ensuring we capture the same quality outcome for Stockland," said Mr Burley.

"We are excited to deliver another excellent facility and are very appreciative for both opportunities. We look forward to a long and successful relationship between our businesses."

About Yatala Distribution Centre

Stockland is building on its already strong portfolio of 24 logistics assets across Australia, with a $6.4 billion development pipeline to create the next generation of facilities.

We are accelerating our development pipeline so we can continue to offer modern, flexible, and future-proof facilities to clients and their customers.

Yatala Distribution Centre is spread across two greenfield development sites that are 9.6 hectares and 3.9 hectares.

Yatala Distribution Centre recently completed construction of Stage 3 , and welcomed new tenants Moxy Logistics and Disruptive Packaging.

, and welcomed new tenants Moxy Logistics and Disruptive Packaging. The distribution centre is targeting a 5 Star Green Star Design and As Built rating, with features including: Rooftop photovoltaic solar systems to reduce electricity costs Water and energy metering systems to monitor building performance​ Optimum use of natural daylight inside warehouses​ Energy-efficient LED lighting with intelligent control​ Sustainably sourced timber products used in the building process​ Rainwater collection for irrigation​



