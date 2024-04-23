Link to images

Stockland (ASX: SGP) has today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Ampol (ASX: ALD) to roll out one of the biggest Australian shopping centre networks of AmpCharge fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Customers and tenants at Stockland town centres will soon have access to over 100 AmpCharge charging bays across 16 retail town centres. These bays will allow customers to fully charge their cars in about 60 minutes or less, under the current roll-out plan.

Stockland's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Gupta said the partnership with Ampol is in line with the enterprise's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy, which is focused on innovation, scale and economically sustainable solutions.

"Across our portfolio, we are continually exploring ways in which we can support our customers' transition to a low-carbon future. Last year, our town centres saw nearly 1.8 million visits on average each week, and as the uptake of EVs grows in Australia, we will be providing customers with simple and accessible charging," Mr. Gupta said.

"Our ESG strategy is where our ambition meets tangible, real-world actions - actions that can facilitate more connected, resilient and future-ready communities. This partnership provides an opportunity for us to expand the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure across Stockland's workplaces and communities in the future, making it easier for people to charge their vehicles wherever they live, work, socialise or shop."

Ampol's Managing Director and CEO Matt Halliday said Ampol is continuing the expansion of its AmpCharge network as more EV drivers seek convenient places to charge, wherever and whenever they need.

"This new partnership enables us to broaden our EV infrastructure network to Stockland's diversified property portfolio, marking a significant progression in our commitment to supporting our customers and partners as they navigate their energy transition journeys," Mr. Halliday said.

"We look forward to rolling out this critical infrastructure to accommodate an ever-growing number of EVs on our roads.

Mr. Gupta and Mr. Halliday were at Stockland Wetherill Park, in Sydney's western suburbs, to launch the partnership.

The EV charging infrastructure will be installed across Stockland's town centres over the coming 18 months, with the number of charging bays per centre ranging from six to 12 based on current customer demand. Each AmpCharge charger can service two cars, providing one car up to 150kW or two cars up to 75kW when charging simultaneously.

In 2023, EV purchases in Australia more than doubled from 2022, with the total number of EVs on Australia's roads exceeding 180,0001. Together Ampol and Stockland will continue to look at opportunities to meet the evolving needs of Stockland's customers.

Ampol's AmpCharge fast and ultra-fast EV charging bays are expected to be available across Stockland's town centre portfolio which includes Burleigh Heads, Baringa, Birtinya, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton in Queensland; Point Cook and Wendouree in Victoria; Harrisdale and Baldivis in Western Australia; and Merrylands, Wetherill Park, Shellharbour, Glendale, Green Hills, Forster and Piccadilly (Sydney CBD) in New South Wales.

Stockland's ESG strategy is underpinned by four pillars - decarbonisation, circularity, social impact and resilience.

About Ampol

Ampol is an independent Australian company and supplies the country's largest branded petrol and convenience network, as well as refining, importing, and marketing fuels and lubricants.

Ampol has an ambition to become one of Australia's leading EV charging networks and has a national commitment to install over 300 AmpCharge EV charging bays at more than 100 Australian sites by the end of 2024.

Ampol has a deep history spanning over 120 years, having grown to become Australia's largest transport fuels and energy provider.

1. Australian Electric Vehicle Industry Recap 2023