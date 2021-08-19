Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Stockland
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND

(SGP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockland : launches fun new Fathers Day campaign Decode Dad

08/19/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media release

Stockland is helping customers understand what dad would like to receive this Father's Day with its fun new campaign, 'Decode Dad'.

Together with creative agency Host/Havas, Stockland created a campaign that encourages customers to ask dad what he wants for Father's Day, and then 'decode' what gift he might mean with the help of their nearest Stockland town centre's website.

Ben Allen, General Manager, Customer and Group Marketing at Stockland, said: 'It's fair to say that Mother's Day steals the thunder when it comes to parents-days, but we think that dads deserve to be celebrated just as much.

'The aim behind this year's campaign is to help customers 'decode' what dad wants for Father's Day when he responds with things like 'there's nothing I want', or 'I've got everything I need', or 'nothing big'.

'For instance, 'nothing big' could mean shop for little items, such as a nice meal, or a pair of sunglasses.'

Customers are encouraged to visit a campaign landing page on their nearest Stockland town centre's website to explore localised gift guides and get inspired by a variety of recipes, crafts and more, all of which are conveniently available to purchase either in-centre or online.

Ben Allen continued: 'We think customers will love the challenge of 'decoding' what dad really wants and will appreciate having some of that pressure alleviated when considering what to purchase this Father's Day.

'With the COVID-19 situation continuing to evolve across Australia, we knew it was important to offer Everyday Ideas that help customers celebrate with dad however possible this year, whether that be in-person or from afar. That means redirecting those customers interested in purchasing some of our recommendations online to the relevant retailer's website to complete their order.'

For more information on the campaign, please visit www.stockland.com.au/dad or to browse the special Father's Day gift guides, please visit your nearest Stockland town centre's website.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STOCKLAND
03:24aSTOCKLAND : boosts residential pipeline with Geelong land acquisition
PU
03:14aSTOCKLAND : launches fun new Fathers Day campaign Decode Dad
PU
08/17Stockland completed the acquisition of Halcyon for AUD 620 million.
CI
08/13BOYUAN : Completes Clydesdale Assets Sale
MT
07/28Tiernan O'Rourke's Intents to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Stockla..
CI
07/27STOCKLAND : launches first Melbourne lifestyle community for over 50s
PU
07/19STOCKLAND : to Acquire Land Lease Communities Business for $458 Million
MT
07/19Stockland entered into an agreement in principle to acquire Halcyon for AUD 6..
CI
07/14STOCKLAND : adds to residential pipeline with Melbourne land acquisition
PU
06/30Stockland Announces Adam Tindall to Join Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STOCKLAND
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 627 M 1 887 M 1 887 M
Net income 2021 724 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2021 3 942 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 11 124 M 8 050 M 7 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart STOCKLAND
Duration : Period :
Stockland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,67 AUD
Average target price 4,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarun Gupta CEO, Director & Managing Director
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Sharmila Tsourdalakis Chief Innovation, Marketing & Technology Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOCKLAND11.72%8 050
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.20%40 984
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.18%29 389
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.00%26 953
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.39%26 464
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED30.53%24 176