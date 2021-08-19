Stockland : launches fun new Fathers Day campaign Decode Dad

Media release

Stockland is helping customers understand what dad would like to receive this Father's Day with its fun new campaign, 'Decode Dad'.

Together with creative agency Host/Havas, Stockland created a campaign that encourages customers to ask dad what he wants for Father's Day, and then 'decode' what gift he might mean with the help of their nearest Stockland town centre's website.

Ben Allen, General Manager, Customer and Group Marketing at Stockland, said: 'It's fair to say that Mother's Day steals the thunder when it comes to parents-days, but we think that dads deserve to be celebrated just as much.

'The aim behind this year's campaign is to help customers 'decode' what dad wants for Father's Day when he responds with things like 'there's nothing I want', or 'I've got everything I need', or 'nothing big'.

'For instance, 'nothing big' could mean shop for little items, such as a nice meal, or a pair of sunglasses.'

Customers are encouraged to visit a campaign landing page on their nearest Stockland town centre's website to explore localised gift guides and get inspired by a variety of recipes, crafts and more, all of which are conveniently available to purchase either in-centre or online.

Ben Allen continued: 'We think customers will love the challenge of 'decoding' what dad really wants and will appreciate having some of that pressure alleviated when considering what to purchase this Father's Day.

'With the COVID-19 situation continuing to evolve across Australia, we knew it was important to offer Everyday Ideas that help customers celebrate with dad however possible this year, whether that be in-person or from afar. That means redirecting those customers interested in purchasing some of our recommendations online to the relevant retailer's website to complete their order.'

For more information on the campaign, please visit www.stockland.com.au/dad or to browse the special Father's Day gift guides, please visit your nearest Stockland town centre's website.