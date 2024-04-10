Link to renders and vision

Stockland has started civil construction on its first land lease community in New South Wales - Stockland Halcyon Gables - a community designed for over-60s who are looking for a vibrant and active lifestyle.

Stockland Halcyon Gables will span 12 hectares and comprise 231 architecturally designed homes with a range of centrally located resort-style facilities, including a wellness centre with a heated mineral pool, gym and sauna, pickleball courts, bowling green, and a recreational clubhouse featuring a library and Gold Class-style cinema.

The new Halcyon community will be located in Stockland's masterplanned community, The Gables, in the Hills district approximately 50 kilometres north-west of Sydney's CBD.

The Gables is close to the Sydney Metro Northwest rail line and Norwest Business Park, and includes around 75 hectares of green space, a future four-hectare lake, 16 kilometres of planned cycle and pathways, parks, schools, a future town centre, and future childcare centres.

Stockland Executive General Manager - Stockland Halcyon Communities, Richard Rhydderch said he is looking forward to bringing the very first Stockland Halcyon community to New South Wales.

"Our vision at Stockland is to be the leading creator and curator of connected communities, and this is underpinned by our purpose - a better way to live. Stockland Halcyon's award winning communities have been transforming lifestyle living for more than 17 years, with 21 communities either established or in development across Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia - and now New South Wales," Mr Rhydderch said.

"Homeowners at Stockland Halcyon Gables will be a part of an active and connected community, and benefit from Stockland's ongoing ownership and management of the community infrastructure, centralised management and administration, streetscape and park mowing, and maintenance of community areas and gardens."

Stockland Halcyon Gables Project Director, Ken Franklin said the land lease model provides an alternative housing option for many older Australians looking to downsize from their current family home.

"Stockland Halcyon communities are an attractive option to people over 60 because it can allow them to bank a portion of the equity when they sell the family home. The benefit to the wider market is that they are downsizing and freeing up that often larger home, in an established area, for a family looking for more space or upgrading," Mr Franklin said.

"The homes in Stockland Halcyon Gables will be all-electric and have a 7-Star NatHERS rating as standard. They will utilise induction cooktops and smart home options, like solar panels and cool roofs, to reduce environmental impact and give homeowners the opportunity to save on energy bills.

"Homeowners will have access to a range of communal facilities including a clubhouse, sauna, and wellness centre. They'll also be close to the parks, open green space, and transport links in the established The Gables community, as well as the future town centre only 800 metres away, which is expected to include a full line supermarket, specialty shops, cafés, tavern, childcare and medical centre.

"The friendly community managers on site at Halcyon Gables support interest groups and activities - like yoga and art classes or bowling clubs - to keep homeowners active and connected," Mr Franklin added.

The land lease model gives homeowners the opportunity to free up capital with no hidden costs, stamp duty or deferred management fees, and homeowners retain all capital gains.

The first release for Stockland Halcyon Gables is expected to launch in coming months. It follows Stockland B by Halcyon, a land lease community located in Buderim on Queensland's Sunshine Coast being recently named as Australia's best in seniors' living at the March 2024 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) National Awards for Excellence.

The annual UDIA Awards honour the highest achievers across all sectors of the development industry and this national recognition is in addition to B by Halcyon winning Excellence in Seniors' Living at the UDIA Queensland Awards in November 2023.