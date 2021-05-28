Stockland : partners with local Big Eye Arts and Cultural Centre on community art gallery

Media release

Stockland Townsville has partnered with Big Eye Arts & Cultural Centre - Townsville's only Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Centre - to breathe life into the 180 metres of hoarding set up around the former H&M space.

The Indigenous community art gallery, located across from Connor in the centre, will showcase original art pieces from eight individual artists.

Andrew Stallan, Centre Manager at Stockland Townsville, said: 'We teamed up with some of the very talented artists at Big Eye Arts & Cultural Centre to create a special community art gallery on the hoarding currently set up in-centre.

'We're proud to be able to support such an incredible group of local artists during a particularly challenging time for the arts industry.

'We know customers will love and appreciate seeing some of these great works of art in their local neighbourhood centre.'

Big Eye Arts & Cultural Centre said it's taken them over two months to pull the project together.

'Six of the eight artists are residents of Townsville, and the other two are based in Rockhampton and Cairns; however, they were former long-term residents in the area and still want to remain part of the art scene, as they visit quite often,' said Ros Sailor, Indigenous Arts and Culture Leader in Townsville.

'It's so important to support the arts, and this opportunity with Stockland means that we can continue to push ourselves and showcase some of our work to the people of Townsville.'

The section of hoarding in the centre's Food Court currently offers an interactive photo opportunity where customers can take photos with the artwork elements and upload it to social media using #SnappedAtStockies. The wall design was inspired by Magnetic Island in Townsville.

There is also a third large feature wall with a fashion theme, designed by UK illustrator and mural artist Kate Philipson of Leopards Lunch.

Ms Philipson said: 'I am really excited to see the launch of this project with Stockland Townsville - physically it is the biggest thing I have ever worked on, and the three dimensional elements are an exciting addition that I haven't done before.

'I still get excited to see my work in print wherever it is - and it's very exciting that this particular artwork is on the other side of the world to me in a country that I love.'*

The hoarding will remain in place until August 2021.

About Big Eye Arts & Cultural Centre

Big Eye Arts & Cultural Centre offers space and support for Indigenous artists to develop their skills. It also facilitates workshops and has stalls set up at the Blak Art Markets to offer some of their handcrafted and authentic items.

About Kate Philipson of Leopards Lunch

Kate's work reflects her values. A strong supporter of feminism, race and gender equality, and mental health awareness, Kate's illustrations represent her responses to the world around us. Her portraits are beautiful, but often also tell a deeper story. There is a fun, playful element to Kate's work. Her style can be described as pop art meets comic book - with bold lines, bright colours, and the element of storytelling, her work really 'pops' from the page and draws you in. The name Leopards Lunch originates from Kate's fascination with animal and human behaviour. Prior to studying fine art and portraiture at Heatherley's Art School, she achieved a degree in Zoology from Nottingham University where she studied both animal behaviour and psychology.