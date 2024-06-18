Link to images and maps

Stockland has revealed plans for a new $27 million pedestrian bridge which will span 130 metres across Lake Kawana in Birtinya, north of Caloundra.

The shared walking and riding bridge will provide an east-west pedestrian link from Sportsman Parade (near event space Venue 114) to Stockland Birtinya town centre, with plans currently underway to expand the centre into a broader precinct which will include a mix of residential, retail and commercial opportunities, walkways, a public transport interchange, parks and open space.

The bridge will form part of a broader walking and riding network and will enhance the walkable waterfront around Birtinya and Kawana - both popular lifestyle and recreational hubs on the southern end of the Sunshine Coast.

The bridge will feature a 'cable stay' design, with cables fanning from two large piers supporting the bridge deck. With a width of approximately four metres and a subtle slope, it will provide a shared walking and riding path for bicycles, scooters, prams, wheelchairs and other mobility devices across Lake Kawana, and have a clearance of up to three metres at its centre for water-based leisure craft, like kayaks.

Construction will start later this year, with the bridge expected to be open to the public in early 2026, subject to weather conditions and construction progress.

A second, smaller pedestrian bridge, approximately 70 metres in length, is also under construction from the newly opened Southbank Park in Birtinya, and once complete, both bridges will allow pedestrians to complete a full loop around Lake Kawana.

Stockland Development Director, Matt Patullo said the bridges form a major part of Stockland's ongoing contribution to building infrastructure on the Sunshine Coast.

"Stockland's vision is to be the leading creator and curator of connected communities, and this is underpinned by our purpose - a better way to live. These new bridges build on our legacy, creating places and spaces full of energy, soul and life," Mr Patullo said.

"The 130 metre bridge is expected to be a landmark on the Sunshine Coast, providing access to Stockland Birtinya town centre and future shops, transport links, and pathways, as well as the broader sports and recreational precinct which will feature Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic venues.

"The overall Birtinya precinct will be one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken on the Sunshine Coast, with Stockland delivering more than $350 million worth of key transport and community infrastructure, including roads, bridges, parks, and services," Mr Patullo added.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Rosanna Natoli commended Stockland on their stunning bridge design, a vital link to the future Birtinya Town Centre.

"These bridges are some of the last key developer contributions required under the Master Plan process," Mayor Natoli said.

"The bridge will improve connectivity to the future Birtinya town centre, a hub for new businesses and vibrant community spaces.

"Imagine a future where we can walk from Venue 114 or the new Sunshine Coast Stadium and Indoor Sports Centre, over this new bridge, and through tree-covered pathways to restaurants, cafes, retail outlets and future public transport.

"This will provide another opportunity for people to walk or ride, to leave their cars at home and enjoy the extensive active transport networks throughout Birtinya and Lake Kawana.

"Additionally, the bridge is accessible for those with mobility challenges and families with strollers, ensuring inclusivity for all our community," Mayor Natoli added.

During construction, recreational use of the lake and walkways will be maintained, with public exclusion areas and pedestrian diversions near work sites for public safety.

The pre-built structural elements of the 130 metre bridge will be brought onsite and assembled on location, helping to reduce construction impacts to the community while works are taking place.

For more details about the pedestrian bridge and the broader Birtinya precinct, visit: https://www.stockland.com.au/residential/qld/birtinya