Stockland has announced plans to open a new farmers market in its Aura community and has appointed the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce - who have successfully run markets in Caloundra for 22 years - as market operators for the custom-built site.

With an expected opening date of mid-year, the Aura Farmers Market will feature up to 80 market stalls, and will operate each Saturday from 7am until midday, providing a range of fresh local produce, gourmet take home delicacies, food trucks, beverages and live music for the Aura community.

In addition to the weekend market, the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce will also operate the Aura Twilight Market, featuring a bar, food trucks and entertainment from 4pm until 8pm on the first Friday of each month.

The Aura Farmers Market and Twilight Market will be located on Central Avenue near the Aura Sales Centre and Display Village, and there will be opportunities for community groups to utilise the space on non-market days. The markets will also provide one site free of charge to an Aura home based business on a rotating schedule.

Stockland Aura Project Director, Josh Sondergeld said Stockland is thrilled to announce the addition of new Farmers and Twilight Market for Aura residents and the wider community, providing a vibrant hub for locally grown produce and gourmet goods.

"These Aura markets will serve as more than just places to purchase food and wares, they'll be vibrant community spaces where residents can catch up and support regional producers," Mr Sondergeld said.

"We're excited to see the positive impact the Aura Farmers Market will have on our local economy, empowering small-scale producers, supporting local Aura home based businesses and fostering a culture of sustainability.

"Our vision at Stockland is to be the leading creator and curator of connected communities, and this is underpinned by our purpose - a better way to live. The opening of the markets builds on Stockland's legacy of creating places and spaces full of energy, soul and life.

"The opening of the Aura Farmers Market is much anticipated by the community, and we look forward to transforming the site over the next couple of months, in preparation for the official launch."

Rosina Harris, General Manager of the Caloundra Chamber of Commerce said the Aura Farmers and Twilight Markets were welcome additions to the Chamber's existing portfolio of successful markets.

"We are delighted to be appointed as the operator for these two markets and look forward to bringing the much-loved market experience to the Stockland Aura community," Ms Harris said.

"As operators of the Caloundra Markets which deliver the Caloundra Street Fair, Currimundi Lake Twilight Market and the Caloundra Twilight Market we know firsthand the benefits markets bring to local communities. Markets not only offer access to fresh local produce and great food, but they also showcase local artisans, musicians and entertainers and create a strong sense of community and an opportunity for people to connect.

"These new markets will be a perfect addition to the already thriving Aura community and we look forward to sharing more about the stallholders as we get closer to our opening day."

Find out further information on the markets and the upcoming launch activities on the Aura Farmers Markets Facebook page.

More information on the Aura community can be found at: https://www.stockland.com.au/residential/qld/aura

Aura is Australia's largest masterplanned community and is currently home to more than 10,000 residents. On completion, Aura will have over 200 kilometres of walking paths and cycling veloways, connecting the community and encouraging residents to live active and healthy lifestyles. It will also feature its own Central Park, a 120-hectare regional park, 10 sporting grounds as well as parks and playgrounds within 400m walking distance of every home, linking residential areas to local employment precincts, schools, the city centre and local neighbourhood retail centres.