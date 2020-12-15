Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stockmann Oyj Abp    STCBV   FI0009000251

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STCBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockmann Oyj : Helsinki District Court's announcement on the issuance of a decision regarding the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring programme 15.12.2020

12/15/2020 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 15.12.2020 at 16:30 EET

The administrator of Stockmann plc's restructuring proceedings, Attorney Jyrki Tähtinen, filed a proposal for the restructuring programme for the company with the Helsinki District Court on 14 December 2020.

The parties have opportunity to submit a written statement to the District Court on the restructuring programme by 15 January 2021.

The District Court will make its decision on a possible approval of the programme on 9 February 2021, unless there is a legal impediment or unless the arguments or statements made by the creditors justify postponing of the date.

Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
Henna Tuominen, Director, Communications, CSR and IR, tel. +358 50 5705080

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Back

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 14:46:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
09:47aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Helsinki District Court's announcement on the issuance of a deci..
PU
09:31aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Helsinki District Court's announcement on the issuance of a deci..
AQ
12/14STOCKMANN OYJ : Publishing of the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring pro..
PU
12/14STOCKMANN OYJ : Publishing of the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring pro..
AQ
12/11STOCKMANN OYJ : The deadline for the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring ..
PU
12/11STOCKMANN OYJ : The deadline for the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring ..
AQ
10/30STOCKMANN OYJ : Group's Interim Management Statement, 1 January–30 Septemb..
PU
10/30STOCKMANN OYJ : Group's Interim Management Statement, 1 January-30 September 202..
AQ
10/15STOCKMANN OYJ : Interim report for January–September 2020 will be publishe..
PU
10/15STOCKMANN OYJ : Interim report for January-September 2020 will be published as a..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 797 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2020 -62,4 M -75,9 M -75,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 076 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96,3 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 104
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Stockmann Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,29 €
Spread / Highest target 8,53%
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Esko Latvanen Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Antero Ratia Chairman
Tove Westermarck Chief Operating Officer
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer
Dag Wilhelm Wallgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP-37.23%117
WESFARMERS LIMITED23.04%43 519
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.101.68%30 319
FIVE BELOW, INC.24.53%8 896
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%6 912
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-19.60%5 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ