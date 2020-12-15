Stockmann Oyj : Helsinki District Court's announcement on the issuance of a decision regarding the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring programme 15.12.2020

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 15.12.2020 at 16:30 EET

The administrator of Stockmann plc's restructuring proceedings, Attorney Jyrki Tähtinen, filed a proposal for the restructuring programme for the company with the Helsinki District Court on 14 December 2020.

The parties have opportunity to submit a written statement to the District Court on the restructuring programme by 15 January 2021.

The District Court will make its decision on a possible approval of the programme on 9 February 2021, unless there is a legal impediment or unless the arguments or statements made by the creditors justify postponing of the date.

