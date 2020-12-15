Stockmann Oyj : Helsinki District Court's announcement on the issuance of a decision regarding the proposal for Stockmann plc's restructuring programme 15.12.2020

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 15.12.2020 at 16:30 EET
The administrator of Stockmann plc's restructuring proceedings, Attorney Jyrki Tähtinen, filed a proposal for the restructuring programme for the company with the Helsinki District Court on 14 December 2020.
The parties have opportunity to submit a written statement to the District Court on the restructuring programme by 15 January 2021.
The District Court will make its decision on a possible approval of the programme on 9 February 2021, unless there is a legal impediment or unless the arguments or statements made by the creditors justify postponing of the date.
Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
Henna Tuominen, Director, Communications, CSR and IR, tel. +358 50 5705080
www.stockmanngroup.com
STOCKMANN plc
Jari Latvanen
Distribution:
CEO
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
Back
Disclaimer
Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 14:46:04 UTC